AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Yang Dongsheng: XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization, Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas

PRNewswire August 31, 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yang Dongsheng, CEO and chairman of XCMG Machinery (“XCMG,” SHE:000425), is visiting the group’s R&D center, factories, sales, and operation branches in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, standing firmly by its international development principle with confidence to advance industry chain collaboration in the U.S. and further promote localized development in the Americas. 

Yang Dongsheng: XCMG to Accelerate Glocalization, Advancing the Collaborative Industry Chain in the Americas.

In the U.S., Yang stresses the importance of operating in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with regulations, and becoming part of the communities to unite, collaborate, and overcome the difficulties with the goal of creating greater values for the local customers. 

“The U.S. market is of great significance to XCMG, and we will further boost our influence and support for development. The U.S. R&D Center should work closely with sales and marketing while focusing on key breakthroughs to grasp the opportunities for introducing new products, while our U.S. Research Institute would not only be responsible for the adaptability and reliability of our products released in the local market but also the full life cycle support as well as the application and maintenance of data to ensure every product is a success,” noted Yang

Committed to pushing forward glocalization, XCMG will continue to expand investments in Mexico, as XCMG has newly established the Central America region and the business in the first half of 2023 has doubled compared to the same period last year. 

Yang has visited XCMG’s factory in Mexico and met with the minister and deputy minister of economy of Nuevo Leon, the CEO of AI company, and representatives of more than 10 dealers in MexicoGuatemala, and Nicaragua. He emphasized strengthening investments in constructing digital infrastructure to improve production efficiency and product quality while stepping up to build regional spare parts centers and training bases in Central America. 

While in Brazil, Yang joined the signing ceremony of investment tax incentive agreements between XCMG Brazil and Pouso Alegre of Brazil’s southeastern Minas Gerais state.

José Dimas da Silva Fonseca, Mayor of Pouso Alegre noted that XCMG Brazil has won the highest medal of honor for the China-Brazil Friendship three times. The government and residents of Pouso Alegre are proud of XCMG’s investment and its contribution to the local economy. 

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.