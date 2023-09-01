AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
IFA – the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics / Berlin, 01. – 05. of September 2023 / In the focus: sustainability and AI are the trends in 2023

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

The trade show’s media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensive material for reporting on IFA 2023. Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global Broadcast Centre

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From the 1st to the 5th of September, the world’s largest trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances opens its doors once again. More than 2000 exhibitors from 48 countries will show ground breaking technology in the electronics industry. 

– Multimedia content is available at AP (https://apmultimedianewsroom.com/multimedia-newsroom/partners/news-aktuell) –

One of the most important buzzwords this year is sustainability. Everyone is aware now of the planetary boundaries and it is high time to react. The latest generation of household appliances is made of recyclable materials, energy-saving technologies are more important than ever: the production of high-tech products follows the idea of a circular economy. IFA is dedicating an entire sustainability village to this topic, and many manufacturers also have artificial intelligence and robotics on their agenda.

Industry-relevant lectures, shows and an e-sports area can also be found on the exhibition grounds. And with around 500 start-ups, the Innovation Hub IFA NEXT is bigger than ever before. Parallel to this, the #Berlintechweek will take place for the first time as a meeting place for the European tech community. Hundreds of thousands of trade and fair visitors from around 150 countries are expected to visit the exhibition in September.

More video content including highlights of the show, alongside interviews with exhibitors and experts free of charge and free of rights on: http://www.ifa-gbc.com.

Contact:

[email protected]
+49 173 251 59 00

SOURCE TVT.media GmbH

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

