Four Points, Pakuwon Indah, Presents “Soiree Rooftop and Bar”, a New Oasis in the Heart of Surabaya City

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, unveils the enchanting Soiree Rooftop and Bar, a high-altitude sanctuary on the hotel’s peak floor, level M3. Adorned with the captivating “Mystical Banquet” mural by Hallowall’s Vanvun and Peter Hermanto, this rooftop oasis provides a rejuvenating urban escape amidst Surabaya’s twinkling city lights. The launch event was attended by Influencers and local media, immersing themselves in the venue’s alluring ambiance while relishing signature beverages and light bites.

Soiree Rooftop and Bar: Surabaya’s Urban Oasis
Amid Surabaya’s hustle, Soiree Rooftop and Bar offers a respite. The mural’s “Mystical Banquet” theme narrates the essence of a soiree—a gathering of friends and family in a twilight setting, accompanied by music and delectable offerings. Rich in Surabaya’s identity, the mural features iconic landmarks like the Suramadu Bridge and Balai Pemuda, the “Sura” and “Baya” figure, Javanese Batik Kawung fuse with art deco and tropical floral patterns.

Faishal Azhar, Complex Assistant F&B Marketing Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, asserts, “Soiree Rooftop and Bar caters to spirited urbanites who appreciate artistry and a welcoming ambiance. Amidst the enchanting fusion of garden, beach, cityscape, and music, visitors can indulge in our signature House of Cocktails, masterfully crafted by our Mixologists.”

The menu boasts 20+ cocktail selections, including standouts like Nothing Campari 2 U. Guests can also savor non-alcoholic concoctions and even create their own blends. Visitors can also delight an array of Shisha flavors and delectable light bites like Cajun Cheese Fries.

Soiree Rooftop and Bar offers immersive music entertainment, with weekends hosting DJs and other days showcasing live bands. Special collaborations with Surabaya’s diverse communities further enrich the weekend experience.

The venue champions eco-consciousness and supports local SMEs. Ingredients are sourced responsibly from regions like Bali, Jakarta, and Mojokerto. Eco-friendly glassware, including watermelon and melon rinds, underscores their commitment.

To mark its debut, September brings an array of special deals. Marriott Bonvoy members accumulate points for free nights, upgrades, and more within the network. Loyal members get alluring vouchers and an extra 15% off at Soiree Rooftop and Bar for a month.

Stay updated and explore thrilling promos on Instagram: @Soireerooftopbar.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/four-points-pakuwon-indah-presents-soiree-rooftop-and-bar-a-new-oasis-in-the-heart-of-surabaya-city-301914668.html

SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

