AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • animal

EW Nutrition welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as new CEO

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

VISBEK, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EW Nutrition, a leading global provider of functional animal nutrition solutions, welcomes Jan Vanbrabant as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Jan has a PhD degree in microbiology and is an experienced manager in animal health and nutrition, having held leadership roles at DSM, Erber Group, Biomin and Kemin.

“We are very pleased that we have found a strong management lead in Jan, who embodies the philosophy of EW Nutrition”, says Jan Wesjohann, Managing Director of parent company EW Group. “EW Nutrition is an innovation-driven company, with intensive investment in R&D. Together with Jan we are looking to enter the next growth phase of EW Nutrition.”

“I am very excited to be joining the EW Nutrition team,” said Jan Vanbrabant. “EW Nutrition’s long-term focus has created an extremely competitive portfolio. EW Nutrition is uniquely positioned to support its customers in mastering the challenges of the changing animal health and nutrition environment.”

Former CEO Michael Gerrits is heading into retirement after six years leading EW Nutrition. “I want to thank Michael Gerrits for his essential stewardship in bringing the company to the next level,” said Jan Wesjohann.

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a global animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed companies, and veterinarians comprehensive solutions for animal gut health and performance, feed quality, digestibility, and more. It is focused on promoting sustainable growth through reduced FCR, natural support against challenges, reduced need for antibiotics, and planet-friendly protein production.

Contact:

Ilinca Anghelescu, [email protected]com

SOURCE EW Nutrition GmbH

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.