First Indian young lady rider to Compete in the upcoming Equestrian World Endurance Championship to be held at Castelsagrat, France – September 2nd

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time ever in FEI’s endurance championship, an Indian young lady rider will compete. Young Nida Anjum Chelat, all of 21, born in Tirur, Kerala, will represent India in the Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Young riders and Juniors conducted by FEI, International Federation for Equestrian Sports, the world’s authoritative body on Equestrian sports. PUSH 360 manages this pride of India engagements and communications for her.

First Indian young lady rider Nida Anjum Chelat with her companion horse Epsilonn Salou at the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Young riders and Juniors, Castelsagrat, France, Sep 2, 2023

Nida Anjum on her horse Epsilonn Salou will prove her mettle in a lineup of 70 participants, from 25 countries vying for the prestigious Endurance prize. The Championship puts the manoeuvring skills and confidence of the riders and the fitness of the horses through a series of calibrated tests in loops, that stretch the capability of horse and rider to the maximum. The idea is the hearts of the horse and rider should beat as one.

The rounds include a series of very challenging loops and successfully completing the gruelling120 kilometres race is considered a world class achievement in the world of Equestrian sports. We can truly say that Nida Anjum has already carved her name in the annals of the sport.

The FEI championships are one the most respected championships in the world and competing in the loops will put Nida at par with the top endurance riders in the World.

She carries the fighting spirit of the country upon her young shoulders as she takes on countries that have always been in the forefront of the sport. She will be part of the new challengers from 25 countries including China and Libya. India will cheer her on even as it wakes up to the nuances of a sport new to the public.

Today, being in the championship has not just made Nida a name to reckon with but will surely raise Equestrian sports to new heights in India.

The competition will take place in the beautiful town of Castelsagrat, France, on the 2nd of September 2023. Race can be followed on the Yamamah App.

