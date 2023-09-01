AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pixalate Releases Q2 2023 Mobile App Developer Advertising Market Share Report for Google and Apple Apps: EMEA Earns 40% of Open Programmatic Mobile App Ad Spend

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

7K app developers in EMEA account for 40% of global open programmatic ad revenue on mobile apps – trailed by APAC’s 33% share with 9K developers and North America’s 25% share with 5K registered developers

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the inaugural Mobile App Developer Advertising Market Share Report, for Q2 2023, analyzing developers of mobile apps with programmatic advertising listed in the Google Play and Apple App stores. The report focuses on app developer market share in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV.

The report further highlights the global share of advertising revenue and the number of mobile app developers registered in each global market that run programmatic advertising in-app. The report also presents the top 10 developers based on their share of open programmatic advertising revenue attributable to mobile app developers in their respective market.

Key Findings:

EMEA: 40% market share with 7K developers registered in EMEA

North America: 25% market share, 5K registered developers

Latin America: 1% market share, 527 registered developers

Asia-Pacific: 33% market share, 9K registered developers

  • Musi inc., Mobilityware, and Imo.im are the top developers registered in North America, with a combined 17% market share attributable to NA developers.
  • Etermax earns >10% market share of the programmatic ad revenue attributable to developers registered in Latin America.
  • EasyBrain leads EMEA with 7% of the market share, while MyMusic leads APAC with 3% market share for APAC registered developers.

To see the top developers in each region, download the Q2 2023 Mobile App Developer Advertising Market Share Report here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. To learn more, please visit our website www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Mobile Developer Advertising Market Share Report (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

 

SOURCE Pixalate

