MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATES 50 HOTELS IN THAILAND

Milestone Celebration Underscores Optimism for Planned Robust Growth in the Thai Kingdom

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. today announces the milestone opening of its 50th hotel in Thailand with the Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection.

Today’s opening reflects Marriott International’s long-term vision for robust expansion, grounded in a firm belief in the industry’s recovery, and Thailand’s position as a world-leading travel destination. Marriott expects to add a further 10 hotels by the end of 2024 across its luxury, premium, select and longer stay brands.

“We are absolutely delighted to celebrate Marriott International’s 50th hotel opening, marking a major milestone in our 27-year history in Thailand. A milestone that would not be possible without the trust and partnership of our hotel owners and franchisees,” stated Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International.

“With 50 hotels across 15 distinct brands in more than 10 destinations in Thailand and more expected to come, we take pride in offering a diverse range of accommodation that caters to both domestic and international travelers that highlights the beauty of the country. With the support and dedication of our associates, we will continue to redefine the hospitality landscape, offering unrivalled experiences to our guests,” Helgen added.

Leading with Luxury

With a continued focus on creating unique, transformative, and culturally immersive experiences, The Ritz-Carlton brand is set to debut in Bangkok in 2024 with the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok. Occupying the first 24 floors of a 50-storey tower in the upcoming One Bangkok mixed-use development on the prestigious Wireless Road, the hotel will blend the brand’s legendary service with the best of Thai hospitality, design, culture, and cuisine.

Strengthening Premium Presence

Marriott International’s premium brand portfolio includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, and more. Today’s opening also marks the debut of Autograph Collection Hotels, renowned for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, and the Madi Paidi Bangkok channels the brand’s unique vision to create inspiring travel tales in the vibrant city. The characterful Tribute Portfolio brand is also expected to debut in the Thai Kingdom with the opening of the Tribute Portfolio Metropole Bangkok in 2024.

Other expected openings include two Marriott Executive Apartments in Sukhumvit 50 and 101, alongside the Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort – all in 2023. Additionally, the flagship Marriott Hotels brand is also anticipated to debut in the resort town of Khao Lak in 2024.

Growing Select Service

As the key growth engine for the company, Marriott’s select service brands provide a wide range of offerings that are moderately priced across well-established brands such as Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Moxy Hotels. Later this year, the experiential hotel brand, Moxy Hotels expects to debut its playful spirit in the country with the opening of Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong in the City’s iconic lifestyle district. Courtyard by Marriott expects to add another two new hotels, delivering flexible design and modern comfort to both business and leisure travelers – one near the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and in Phuket, expected in late 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Marriott International currently operates 50 hotels and resorts across 15 distinct brands in Thailand, across major destinations in the Kingdom including Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai and many more.

