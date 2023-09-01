AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Third Time’s a Charm: Hisense Extends Strategic Partnership with UEFA to Sponsor EURO 2024

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global consumer electronics and appliances corporation Hisense has announced that it has signed as a global sponsor of UEFA EURO 2024™. This will mark the third consecutive UEFA EURO that Hisense will sponsor after being a partner for the two previous editions and a successful sponsorship of FIFA World Cup 2022™. Hisense will also gain sponsorship rights for UEFA European qualifiers in 2023-24 & 2025-26, UEFA Nations League finals in 2025, UEFA U21 EURO 2025, Finalissima 2024, and UEFA Futsal 2026 as part of the deal.

Hisense extends its partnership with UEFA for EURO 2024

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, appreciated Hisense’s extension of their partnership and commented: “I am thrilled that Hisense is renewing its commitment to European football as an official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, which will be the third consecutive EURO together. Their technologies continue to help make football more accessible and enjoyable to fans worldwide.”

Sports marketing continues to be a key element in Hisense’s global growth and building brand recognition around the world. Hisense has seen overseas brand awareness almost double over the past five years.

Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group, announcing the partnership with UEFA

Upon the announcement of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™ sponsorship, Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. also remarked in a keynote debut at the IFA 2023, Hisense is able to connect with consumers around the world through our sports sponsorships, as a great way to build trust in our brand. To continue brand building globally, Hisense will provide fans around the world with an unparalleled viewing experience of UEFA EURO 2024™ with its cutting-edging image quality technology.

EURO CUP interactive zone at Hisense’s IFA booth

From energy-saving Laser TV to global environmental protection initiatives, Hisense devotes to investing in innovation and providing greener products to consumers for healthy life scenarios.

Over the years, Hisense has continuously sought to establish in-depth connections with consumers around the world, no matter where they live or what language they speak to better understand and serve more users’ individual needs, enhancing the quality and experience of everyday living.

SOURCE Hisense

