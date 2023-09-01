Autograph Collection Hotels Debuts in Thailand with the Opening of Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, Capturing the Passion of Thailand’s Vibrant Capital

Nestled in a tree-lined avenue just moments away from vibrant Thong Lor district, this distinct new hotel sets to create inspiring travel tales

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Autograph Collection Hotels – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands – announces its thrilling debut in Thailand with the opening of Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection. The stylish new boutique hotel brings the art of storytelling to life in Thong Lor, Sukhumvit, one of the city’s most vibrant districts and the go-to destination for those seeking an eclectic mix of cuisine, culture, and entertainment.

“Thailand has long been an attractive destination for travelers with its fascinating culture and tropical climate. Our first Autograph Collection Hotels’ property in the country arrives in Bangkok – a city with rich backstories and a unique sense of style – ideally suited for the brand,” said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Autograph Collection Hotels and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. “Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection aims to transport guests on an exciting journey into the city’s heart and soul, leaving a lasting imprint for them that is exactly like nothing else.”

The design concept of Madi Paidi Bangkok is inspired by the juxtaposition between the street’s relaxing, residential charm and the lively vibe of Thong Lor. The elegant, timber-clad exterior, tumbling foliage and verdant roofline blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings in this leafy avenue. Stepping through the entrance, the interiors are influenced by rich contrasts: classic meets contemporary, east meets west. Throughout a stay, sophisticated travelers will be immersed in a multi-sensory world of art, craft, taste, and texture that will shine a new light on the destination and create a connection with the neighborhood.

At Madi Paidi Bangkok, guests will be greeted with heartfelt Thai hospitality, symbolized by the tradition of wishing guests “ma dee” (a pleasant arrival), “yoo dee” (a pleasant stay), and “pai dee” (bon voyage). The hotel strives to give globetrotters a sense of what it is like to be a modern resident in this ever-evolving part of town.

The 56 guest rooms and suites at Madi Paidi Bangkok are rich in character and articulate unexpected stories through their art and décor. The room colors are inspired by some of Thailand’s precious gemstones: Topaz (“Bud-Sa-Ra-Kum”), Sapphire (“Pai-Lin”), and Emerald (“Mo-Ra-Kot”). These separate themes are intricately tied together with auspicious “chalew” woven bamboo symbols to wish every guest good luck and a safe journey. With room sizes ranging from 32 to 56 square meters, every guest will have plenty of space to unwind, including a living area with a sofa, and amenities such as a premium coffee maker, large LED TV, and rain shower. In-room dining is available 24 hours a day.

The bond between tradition and modernity is also expressed at EKKALUCK, the hotel’s signature restaurant which engages the senses with its uniquely creative cuisine. This refined dining venue sets the stage for an elegant daily breakfast, before evolving into a bright and inviting setting for light lunches and daytime bites. As day turns to night and the lights of Thong Lor start to shine, EKKALUCK transforms into a progressive Thai fine-dining restaurant. Executive Chef Wuttisak Wuttiamporn personally sources the finest local and seasonal ingredients, consisting of rare finds from niche suppliers, including small-scale farms and fisheries, to ensure that every dish has a unique identity and story that transports diners on a culinary adventure.

Moments of personal enrichment can be enjoyed at the rooftop gym and pool, which let wellness-seekers rise above the heat of the city or prepare for an uplifting night out in Thong Lor.

“I am thrilled to introduce guests to Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection – a truly singular hotel that will tell the story of its destination and create inspiring and eclectic guest experiences. By embracing the paradox between Soi Pai Dee Ma Dee’s residential charm and the buzzing energy of Soi Thong Lor, every guest can find their own way to explore this dynamic city,” said Roger Parnow, Cluster General Manager, Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection. “We look forward to welcoming discerning globetrotters to Bangkok, whether they are seeking a peaceful urban retreat or an exhilarating adventure.”

Madi Paidi Bangkok is nestled in Soi Pai Dee Ma Dee (Soi Sukhumvit 53), a tree-lined residential street that runs parallel with Soi Thong Lor (Soi Sukhumvit 55), the upbeat enclave of ultra-trendy clubs, bars, restaurants, and lifestyle malls. The hotel is a short distance from Thong Lor BTS skytrain station, which puts the entire city within easy reach – including the commercial hub of Sukhumvit. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, and Don Mueang International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes.

Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To learn more and to reserve an urban escape at Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, please visit http://www.madipaidibangkok.com/

