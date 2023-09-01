LONGi attends the ASEAN-China Low Carbon Investment Cooperation Workshop in Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi attended the ASEAN-China Low Carbon Investment Cooperation Workshop in Indonesia on August 25th, 2023. As one of the parallel sessions of the 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM), this workshop aimed to promote green and low-carbon investment cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

During the workshop, LONGi emphasized its commitment to technology leadership and innovation in the solar industry. Over the years, LONGi has contributed to the reduction of the cost of solar power generation and provided efficient products for various applications, including power plants and industrial and commercial users. The company has also entered the green hydrogen business and has established itself as a leading provider of large-scale green hydrogen equipment and solutions.

Southeast Asia is heavily reliant on traditional energy sources, with fossil fuels accounting for 83% of the region’s energy structure. LONGi understands the critical need for energy transformation in ASEAN countries and aims to provide efficient and diversified products to cater to various energy needs.

The cost of renewable energy has significantly decreased over the past decade, making it an accessible option for electricity generation. Solar photovoltaic (PV) power has grown in popularity, with many countries along the Belt and Road announcing plans for renewable energy installations. LONGi actively supports the Belt and Road Initiative and has established a manufacturing base in Malaysia to promote the adoption of solar PV technology in the region.

As a responsible major country, China is committed to achieving its own carbon neutrality goals and supporting the development of global green industries. LONGi, as a key player in the renewable energy sector, is dedicated to collaborating with local partners in ASEAN countries to optimize their energy structures and assist in energy transformation.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-attends-the-asean-china-low-carbon-investment-cooperation-workshop-in-indonesia-301915598.html

SOURCE LONGi