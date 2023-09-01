AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HTC VIVE Launches VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal: A Game-Changing Offer for VR Enthusiasts

PRNewswire September 1, 2023

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HTC VIVE, a trailblazer in the realm of virtual reality, is thrilled to introduce the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal. This limited-time package provides VR enthusiasts and newcomers alike with everything they need to dive into the latest immersive games and experiences. With cutting-edge VR hardware, captivating games, and a VIVE Streaming Cable, the Big Bundle Deal provides great value for VR gamers who demand the best.

Bundle Highlights:

The VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal features the following items, dependent on location:

  • Choice of Gift Card or Promotional Voucher: Customers can choose either a USD $100 gift card for use on the Steam platform, or a USD $100 promotional voucher for use on VIVE.com.
  • VIVE Streaming Cable: Valued at USD $79, the VIVE Streaming Cable enables high-fidelity, low-latency PC VR streaming.
  • Five Compelling Games on VIVEPORT: Immerse yourself in five diverse and captivating titles – Green Hell VR, Les Mills Bodycombat, Unplugged: Air Guitar, Figmin XR, and Glimpse – each chosen to cater to a spectrum of gaming interests.

Availability and Promotion Details:

Promotion details, dates, and included items will vary based on geographic location. For customers in the United States, Australia, Taiwan, and South Korea, the VIVE XR Elite Big Bundle Deal is available from September 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023, or while supplies last. Details on additional country availability will be shared through the HTC VIVE blog and social channels.

VIVE XR Elite – HTC VIVE’s Powerful, Lightweight XR Headset:

VIVE XR Elite is the latest cutting-edge headset from HTC VIVE, offering immersive XR experiences in a lightweight, compact form factor. Enjoy untethered freedom of all-in-one XR, or harness the full power of PC VR. VIVE XR Elite features vivid color passthrough, an innovative foldable design, adjustable diopters, a stepless IPD slider, 3840 x 1920 combined resolution, up to 110-degree FOV, and a swappable battery. For more details, please visit the product page.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

HTC, VIVE, the HTC logo, and the VIVE logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htc-vive-launches-vive-xr-elite-big-bundle-deal-a-game-changing-offer-for-vr-enthusiasts-301915782.html

SOURCE HTC

