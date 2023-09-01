LG PRESENTS VISION FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE WITH ENERGY-EFFICIENT TECHNOLOGIES AT IFA 2023

Company Shows How It Is Responding to Environmental Regulations,

Highlights Latest Core Technologies and Heat Pump Solutions

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) introduced its newest energy-efficient technologies and products to reaffirm its commitment to realizing a sustainable future, hosting media at a tech briefing session at IFA 2023.

Themed “How to Respond to Climate Change – LG Core-Techs for Sustainability,” the tech briefing highlighted the importance of electrification; one of LG’s key ‘insights on trends’ centering on the use of advanced core technologies to enhance energy efficiency. During the session, Peter Verkempynck, senior vice president of LG Air Solutions Europe B2B Sales, presented the cornerstone of LG’s electrification strategy – the advancement of LG heat pump technology.

Because it has the capability to design and manufacture its own core technologies and component solutions, LG is able to deliver appliances offering unparalleled performance and reliability. The company’s ‘in-house’ development and manufacturing strategy is actively driving advancements in fundamental components, including the compressors and motors used in LG heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

One of the outstanding heat pump solutions presented at the tech briefing, the LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc Air-to-Water Heat Pump (AWHP) provides powerful heating to help create a warm, comfortable indoor environment. The cutting-edge AWHP is equipped with an array of efficiency-boosting LG technologies and utilizes R290 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of only three. The solution also ensures convenient maintenance with a remote support feature that enables quick software updates and the easy application of installer settings.

The heat pump technology applied to the Therma V R290 Monobloc can also be found in a variety of LG’s efficient home appliances, including its heat pump dryers and washer-dryer model. Employing two cylinders that work simultaneously to compress the refrigerant, the LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer achieves faster drying times and provides a better performance than a conventional dryer. Meanwhile, the recently unveiled LG SIGNATURE second-generation washer-dryer features the company’s own inverter heat pump drying module, which boosts energy efficiency, improves drying results and reduces fabric damage.

Moreover, LG’s own smart home platform, LG ThinQ™, lets users seamlessly connect all of their household appliances for a smarter, more convenient user experience. The ThinQ app makes it possible to effortlessly control each appliance, manage the entire HVAC system, and monitor energy storage and consumption in real-time.

“The advanced technologies and sustainable solutions introduced during today’s briefing at IFA 2023 are designed to help consumers live better, both now and in the future,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Through its environmentally-conscious home appliances and business strategy, LG will continue to make a positive difference for people and the planet.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can explore the company’s energy-efficient innovations for a more sustainable way of life.

