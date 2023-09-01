AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Valvoline™ Global Operations announces equity investment in German company HAERTOL

PRNewswire September 2, 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Valvoline Global, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, announced today an equity investment in HAERTOL Chemie GmbH, a leading European manufacturer of automotive heat transfer fluids.

Valvoline Global Operations logo

This strategic investment is part of Valvoline Global’s continuing commitment to expanding its products and solutions to better service consumer and customer needs globally.

Since 2018, HAERTOL and Valvoline have maintained an international licensing and distribution partnership. Within the scope of this mutual partnership, Valvoline distributes the premium coolant FROSTOX®HT-12 in North America and Asia Pacific.

As a company of innovation, Valvoline Global is focused on developing innovative automotive technologies that focus on the future of mobility. This expanded relationship will enhance the company’s capabilities in this area, generating value for existing and new customers.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world’s first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global’s solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

About HAERTOL Chemie GmbH

HAERTOL is a leading European producer and supplier of premium antifreeze products and automotive services. The company possesses over 60 years of experience in developing and producing chemical products including Frostox ® antifreeze, heat transfer fluids, specialized products for automotive, power generation and other applications with sales across four continents. Established in 1952, the company has developed into one of the leading manufacturers of antifreeze, soldering supplies, surface finishing pre-treatment products. It is a certified supplier of antifreeze products for major European premium OEMs.  To learn more, visit www.haertol.de.

™ Trademark, Valvoline Global Operations

For further information:

HAERTOL Chemie GmbH contact:

Dr. Marco Bergemann
+49 40-602297-1
[email protected]

Valvoline Global contact:

Abby Malik
+1 (606)-923-8864
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations

