The 2023 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting Sponsored by Xiamen Airlines Held Successfully

PRNewswire September 3, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On September 2, 2023, the 2023 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting, sponsored by Xiamen Airlines, was successfully held.

This competition is one of the highest-level and most influential athletics events in the world, and the Xiamen meeting is the only meeting held in China this year. On that day, more than a hundred top global athletes, including Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, “the Beast”, and Grant Holloway, who has won three 110m hurdles title at the World Championships consecutively, gathered in Xiamen to compete. The event was broadcast live on more than 160 TV stations worldwide, as well as on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, allowing audiences both inside and outside the venue to enjoy a world-class athletics feast.

Xiamen Airlines, headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an airline with over 200 aircraft and operates more than 400 domestic and international routes, transporting nearly 40 million passengers annually. It has been recognised with the World Class Award by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). At the competition venue, Xiamen Airlines cabin crews transformed into award presenters, providing exquisite and distinguished services to the athletes. The official promotional video of Xiamen Airlines played on the stadium’s large screen, with the Airline’s logo prominently appearing on the athletes’ bibs, award backgrounds, and the surrounding LED screens. As the title sponsor of the event, Xiamen Airlines’ branding elements blended with the thrilling top-level competition have left an indelible impression in the minds of the spectators.

Prior to the competition, Xiamen Airlines provided “Xiamen Airlines-style” air travel services for athletes, referees, and spectators from around the world traveling to and from Xiamen. A themed flight activity was held on the BeijingXiamen flight on September 1. In the meticulously arranged, vibrant cabin, passengers watched promotional videos of the event which left them in awe with its fast-paced, powerful, and aesthetically pleasing images. Passengers also shared their favorite sports, and lucky winners were rewarded with event tickets, signed cards from world champions, as well as other gifts.

Large numbers of travelers choosing air transportation to attend major sports events offer great brand exposure opportunities for airlines sponsoring those events. Hence, in recent times, the frequency and closeness of the sponsorship cooperation between airlines and sports events have risen considerably, with many “mutually beneficial” cases, such as Qatar Airways sponsoring the World Cup and Air China providing services to the Beijing Winter Olympics. This time, Xiamen Airlines titled this event, playing an important role in showcasing the city’s image and spirit, presenting Xiamen’s tourism, catering, and cultural heritage to a wider audience, helping Xiamen actively amplify the driving effect of sports events, and further spreading the city’s “vibrancy” and “beauty,” and ultimately receiving wide acclaim from all sectors of society.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-2023-wanda-diamond-league-xiamen-meeting-sponsored-by-xiamen-airlines-held-successfully-301916467.html

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

