Trip.com Group signs co-branding partnership as exclusive travel partner for ULTRA Beach Bali

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading travel service provider Trip.com Group has signed a strategic partnership through Endeavor China as the exclusive travel partner for ULTRA Beach Bali and RESISTANCE, one of the world’s largest EDM brands.

Trip.com Group, as the official travel partner, will offer comprehensive packages that include local hotel accommodations and festival tickets, representing a creative fusion of events, travel services, and products.

With its all-in-one app strategy, Trip.com Group offers attendees an unparalleled and seamless booking experience as they embark on a journey of music and adventure.

Jessie Zhai, Head of Corporate Branding at Trip.com Group, said, “We are thrilled to have signed as the exclusive co-branding partnership as the official travel partner for ULTRA Beach Bail and RESISTANCE Bali. We look forward to our long-term partnership with ULTRA Music Festival.

“We aim at finding and cooperating with the right partners to enhance our product offering and improve our all-in-one app.

“This partnership illustrates the potential of combining exceptional event offerings with top-tier travel services to curate unforgettable experiences.”

Both parties will also explore collaborations across additional ULTRA festivals in APAC in the coming years, setting the stage for a more innovative and transformative travel experience.

Karina Lie, organiser of ULTRA Bali, said, “We are excited to partner with Trip.com with these packages. It provides an easy solution for our festival attendees, and we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with Trip.com.”

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

ULTRA

Since its inception in Miami in 1999, Ultra Music Festival has grown into an internationally-renowned, three-day event that showcases top-tier electronic music acts and unparalleled production every March. In 2008, Ultra began transporting the unrivaled experience from the Miami flagship festival to destinations around the globe with ULTRA Worldwide. The brand produces international festivals in all six inhabited continents, having hosted events in 29 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brasil, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa and so many more. Each new global edition has been founded on the same successful recipe that has been perfected over more than 20 years in Miami, combining the most diverse electronic talent with the most technologically advanced, large-scale festival productions in the world.

Endeavor China

Endeavor China is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company, focused on bringing premium content and experiences to Chinese audiences. With a presence in China spanning several decades, Endeavor China officially formed in 2016, representing leading athletes, actors and fashion icons; managing a range of top-tier golf, tennis, fashion, and mass participation events; negotiating media rights for global and Chinese IP; providing marketing and experiential services to premium global brands; and providing strategic counsel to tourism, sports, corporate and event authorities.

