AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Trip.com Group signs co-branding partnership as exclusive travel partner for ULTRA Beach Bali

PRNewswire September 4, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading travel service provider Trip.com Group has signed a strategic partnership through Endeavor China as the exclusive travel partner for ULTRA Beach Bali and RESISTANCE, one of the world’s largest EDM brands.

Trip.com Group, as the official travel partner, will offer comprehensive packages that include local hotel accommodations and festival tickets, representing a creative fusion of events, travel services, and products.

With its all-in-one app strategy, Trip.com Group offers attendees an unparalleled and seamless booking experience as they embark on a journey of music and adventure.

Jessie Zhai, Head of Corporate Branding at Trip.com Group, said, “We are thrilled to have signed as the exclusive co-branding partnership as the official travel partner for ULTRA Beach Bail and RESISTANCE Bali. We look forward to our long-term partnership with ULTRA Music Festival.

“We aim at finding and cooperating with the right partners to enhance our product offering and improve our all-in-one app. 

“This partnership illustrates the potential of combining exceptional event offerings with top-tier travel services to curate unforgettable experiences.”

Both parties will also explore collaborations across additional ULTRA festivals in APAC in the coming years, setting the stage for a more innovative and transformative travel experience.

Karina Lie, organiser of ULTRA Bali, said, “We are excited to partner with Trip.com with these packages. It provides an easy solution for our festival attendees, and we look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with Trip.com.”

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ULTRA

Since its inception in Miami in 1999, Ultra Music Festival has grown into an internationally-renowned, three-day event that showcases top-tier electronic music acts and unparalleled production every March. In 2008, Ultra began transporting the unrivaled experience from the Miami flagship festival to destinations around the globe with ULTRA Worldwide. The brand produces international festivals in all six inhabited continents, having hosted events in 29 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brasil, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa and so many more. Each new global edition has been founded on the same successful recipe that has been perfected over more than 20 years in Miami, combining the most diverse electronic talent with the most technologically advanced, large-scale festival productions in the world.

Endeavor China

Endeavor China is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company, focused on bringing premium content and experiences to Chinese audiences. With a presence in China spanning several decades, Endeavor China officially formed in 2016, representing leading athletes, actors and fashion icons; managing a range of top-tier golf, tennis, fashion, and mass participation events; negotiating media rights for global and Chinese IP; providing marketing and experiential services to premium global brands; and providing strategic counsel to tourism, sports, corporate and event authorities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tripcom-group-signs-co-branding-partnership-as-exclusive-travel-partner-for-ultra-beach-bali-301915627.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.