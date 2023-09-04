PaperCut achieves Bronze Employer tier for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in Australia

PaperCut listed as a Bronze Employer in Pride in Diversity’s Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) for LGBTQ workplace inclusion

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PaperCut is proud to announce they have been accredited with Bronze Employer status in the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) as published by Pride in Diversity, Australia’s first and only not-for-profit employer support program for LGBTQ workplace inclusion.

A social inclusion initiative of ACON and a member-based program, Pride in Diversity are specialists in HR, organisational change, and workplace diversity. They are dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ people by reducing exclusion, invisibility, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and stigma in the workplace. Their Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) is the country’s national benchmark for LGBTQ workplace inclusion, with the aim of advancing LGBTQ workplace inclusion practices within Australia and aligning with global standards of best practice.

The submission for Bronze Employer status in the AWEI was overseen by PaperCut’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging group (DEIB), an internal PaperCut initiative founded in 2020. With a dedicated working group in the APAC, EMEA, and AMS regions, DEIB raises awareness and promotes education by listening to lived experiences, and advocates for policies and procedures to ensure PaperCut as a company provides a sense of inclusion and belonging for current and future employees.

PaperCut’s Global DEIB Lead Maria Piera says: “PaperCut is incredibly humbled to achieve this tier in the AWEI benchmark and recognise this as an important part of our journey towards best practice in LGBTQ inclusion. It’s important to us that both current and future PaperCutters know that they are in a welcoming and safe environment. In addition to achieving this Bronze Employer tier we are now also members of Pride In Diversity and will benefit from their ongoing support and training as we continue to learn and improve.”

PaperCut’s Global Head of People and Culture Caz Butcher says: “PaperCut aspires to continuously learn and grow on our journey to be a leader in openness and belonging. We see diversity as core to our success and are committed to action. We are truly excited to take another step in our journey of equity and inclusivity. We’d like to thank Pride in Diversity, ACON, our PaperCut DEIB volunteers, and all PaperCutters for helping us continue to grow to now achieve our Bronze Employer accreditation.”

About PaperCut Software

Around the world, people continue to wrestle with printing costs and complexity – and PaperCut is solving both one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped over 139 million users in 195 countries save over two billion pages of paper. Today, businesses of all shapes and sizes enjoy unbeatable control, security, and savings in their printing. Learn more at www.papercut.com.

