AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Globe GOMO Goes Live on LotusFlare DNO Cloud

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LotusFlare today announced that GOMO Philippines, the first fully-digital telecom brand in the Philippines operated by Globe Telecom, is now live on LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud, a cloud-native commerce and monetization managed service that provides a digital business support system (BSS) for communications and media services providers.

 

Gomo! Logo

 

LotusFlare DNO Cloud now serves as the fully-digital BSS for GOMO in the Philippines, supporting nearly 3 million GOMO customers. GOMO customers were migrated to LotusFlare DNO Cloud within a 5-hour timeframe in a planned maintenance window by Globe and LotusFlare teams. A newly-updated GOMO Philippines mobile app was developed and released to GOMO customers as part of the BSS replatforming process. LotusFlare DNO Cloud for GOMO Philippines was deployed, integrated and tested in a 6-month project and runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“The creation of GOMO was a key step in digitizing Filipinos’ lives when it launched as one of the first fully digital telecom brands in the Philippines,” said Mr. Darius Delgado, Senior Vice President of Consumer Mobile Business. “We decided to move to LotusFlare DNO Cloud because of the innovation and agility it delivers. GOMO can conceptualize and launch new, exciting offers and digital services to our customers in just minutes. Globe is not only pleased with the business outcome of this project but also how Globe and LotusFlare teams worked as true partners to continue the digitalization of Filipino life.”

“I would like to thank all Globe and LotusFlare people around the world who have worked hard and succeeded in transitioning GOMO Philippines to a fully-digital BSS software foundation to provide the agility to deliver an amazing and rewarding digital experience to the people of the Philippines,” said Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. “LotusFlare is thankful for its partnership with Globe and looks forward to helping Globe continue to simplify technology and simplify the customer experience moving forward.”

LotusFlare DNO Cloud provides massive simplification, speed and cost savings to Globe. By consolidating the platform with one trusted partner, Globe was able to remove three legacy systems.Previously, launching new offers required weeks of effort and maintenance windows. Globe is now able to launch in minutes with no maintenance windows. Globe and LotusFlare will work together to build the next-level subscriber experience to cement GOMO as the best digital brand in the market.

 

 

Globe Logo

 

LotusFlare Logo

 

SOURCE LotusFlare

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.