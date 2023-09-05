AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Casio to Launch Virtual G-SHOCK Community

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

Creating New Touchpoints for Users with Limited Distribution of Free NFTs for Event Participation

TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the kickoff of an interactive user community with the launch of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project. The community is designed to serve as a touchpoint between the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches and users. An initial issue of 15,000 limited-edition G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which allow the holder to participate in events held in the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK community, will be globally distributed for free via the Polygon blockchain*1 beginning on September 23, 2023.
*1. A blockchain for the distribution of NFTs

G-SHOCK debuted in 1983 with a shock-resistant structure. Casio has since established an unrivaled position for G-SHOCK as a globally loved brand, expanding the user base through collaborations with figures in fashion, sports, art, music, and other cultural arenas.

To broaden the user base even further, Casio is using such fast-growing digital technologies as NFTs and the metaverse for its virtual community, opening the door to co-creative projects and other all-new experiences.

The first step for the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK community is its launch on Discord,*2 followed by an initial distribution of 15,000 free limited-edition G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS NFTs starting on September 23. Pass holders will be able to participate in co-creative projects and other events held in the community.
*2. A US-based voice, video, and text communication service

Co-creative projects include the G-SHOCK CREATOR PASS Color Design Contest that will determine the pass design (colors, materials, and patterns). Submitted designs will be voted on by community members, and the winning entry will become the design for the actual pass. A variety of upcoming projects are also in development.

This project is just the beginning of the new virtual experiences that Casio will deliver for G-SHOCK users.

Virtual G-SHOCK Site
https://casio.link/487nP0e

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-launch-virtual-g-shock-community-301916684.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.