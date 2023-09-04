Australian Retailers Association partners with NRF’s Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific

NRF Expands Retail Footprint with Support from Retail Industries across Asia Pacific.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific, the highly anticipated trade exhibition jointly organized by the National Retail Federation and Comexposium, is expanding its retail footprint with support from organizations across Asia Pacific. The event was first announced at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City and has since garnered the support of retail associations from across the region, namely Australia, Mainland China, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan region.

Echoing the importance of synergizing and integrating industry support for the retail community in Australia and around the region, Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association, said, “This NRF expansion into Asia Pacific underscores the region’s growing importance as well as the concentration of innovative and progressive retail offerings within our region. We are excited to support this milestone industry event and look forward to collaborating with global retailers to learn more about the latest retail solutions and groundbreaking technologies.”

Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will take place June 11 – 13, 2024, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. The event is expected to draw thousands of retailers and business partners regionally, providing an opportunity to feature innovations spanning the entire retail industry from the in-store experience, supply chain, loss prevention and asset protection to merchandising and immersive technologies.

As the region embraces the energy and dynamism of the retail sector in Asia Pacific, NRF and Comexposium are excited to be partnering with the Australian Retailers Association in the delivery of NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific,” NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific Project Director Ryf Quail said. “We are keen to build eminence for the ARA in Australia and across the region to create value for its members. ARA’s support and endorsement reinforces this project’s objective: to bring the best of the retail community in Asia Pacific to Singapore.”

Companies interested in gaining first-mover advantage can book directly here.

Retailers interested in the main conference are encouraged to click here or connect with ARA for special member participation rates.

NRF Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific complements NRF Retail’s Big Show, which is held in January each year at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

For more information, refer to Annex 1 or visit www.nrfapacbigshow.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/australian-retailers-association-partners-with-nrfs-retails-big-show-asia-pacific-301916820.html

SOURCE Comexposium Asia Pacific