  • new product

THE WHITELEY: AN ICON, REIMAGINED

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A stone’s throw from Hyde Park, the former home of London’s first department store is in the midst of a £1bn renovation that will revitalise not only the Grade II listed building, but also Queensway Parade, re-energising the areas reputation amongst a discerning global mindset.

The Whiteley, External Facade

Poised to become the capital’s greatest residential and hospitality address, the entire city block redevelopment on Queensway will soon house 139 unique homes – including 14 Six Senses serviced apartments – and a 109-room Six Senses Hotel, the first in the UK, along with a meticulously curated collection of services and amenities.

Brought to life by development manager Finchatton, with joint venture investment partners MARK and CC Land, the first apartments at this historic landmark are due to complete at the end of 2023.

The restoration of this building heralds the coming together of some of the industry’s most talented architects and developers. Together with Finchatton, Foster + Partners, a British institution with an unmatched reputation for excellence, has designed the building’s masterplan which is defined by its unique architecture and 100-year-old Grade II listed façade.

Proven to be London’s best performing asset, off-plan sales at record-breaking prices have now reached £500 million, accounting for approximately 60% of the buildings’ residences at an average of £3,600 per sq. ft. – a 118% premium over the surrounding area of Bayswater.

Alex Michelin, co-founder of Finchatton, comments: “We are seeing more than double the number of viewings per week at The Whiteley compared to any other new build scheme in London. This is testament to not only the quality of product being created but our laser focus on the world-leading service our residents will receive. Our residents are buying into a tailormade Six Senses lifestyle. We have seen particularly strong interest from Asia, US and Europe.

A brand renowned for its dedication to wellness and sustainability, Six Senses London will provide all residents with over 60,000 sq. ft. of amenities including a 25-meter pool, state-of-the-art wellness studio, spa and gym, private members’ club – Six Senses Place – children’s playroom, sports hall and music room. A new global hub, The Whiteley will also introduce 19 new commercial tenants, including restaurants led by world-class culinary talent, cinema, and a range of fully accessible public spaces.

The Whiteley forms the cornerstone of the wider £3bn regeneration of Queensway. Plans include a new retail strategy, significant public realm improvements, Tube station upgrades and regreening, including a new entrance to Hyde Park.

Prices start from £1,515,000. For more information, please visit: www.thewhiteleylondon.com

For further details and enquiries please contact:
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-whiteley-an-icon-reimagined-301917072.html

SOURCE The Whiteley

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

