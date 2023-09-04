AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS THE NEW ROMEO Y JULIETA CUPIDOS VITOLA IN GERMANY

PRNewswire September 5, 2023
  • The new vitola was unveiled by Fifth Avenue Products Trading, G.M.B.H., the exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Germany, Austria and Poland to more than 250 lucky people at an exclusive event held in the city of Bückeburg.
  • Cupidos (55 x 148mm length) will be on sale exclusively at Las Casas del Habano and Habanos Especialistas.

LA HABANA, Cuba, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for Germany, Fifth Avenue Products Trading, G.M.B.H., has presented in the city of Bückeburg a new vitola for the historic Romeo y Julieta brand, “Cupidos”. In a spectacular dinner held at the Bückeburg Castle during Habanos Day, the old town of the city witnessed a dream encounter for Habano lovers, where live music and artistic performances created a magical atmosphere for the more than 250 attendees, including specialized retailers, smoking clubs, aficionados, journalists and, as guest of honor, the Commercial Advisor, Mrs.Anamary Suárez Quiñones, who were the first to taste the new Romeo y Julieta Cupidos vitola.

Romeo y Julieta Cupidos is a product for Las Casas del Habano and Habano Specialists. This new vitola will make aficionados fall in love and want to enjoy this magnificent Habano with a thick wrapper and figurado format, which offers all the aroma, balance and complexity of the Romeo y Julieta brand’s shades. Cupidos is presented to the market in a special box of 20 Habanos “Totally handmade with Long Filler” after a careful selection of the wrapper, filler and binder leaves from the Vuelta Abajo* plantations, where the world’s best tobacco is produced, in the region of Pinar del Río*, Cuba*.

This new vitola joins the Romeo y Julieta brand’s portfolio, which has one of the most extensive ranges of Habanos’ vitolas. The Cupidos vitola, with a 55 ring gauge x 148 mm length, comes to the market with an additional band as a sign of its exclusivity for sale at Las Casas del Habano and Habano Specialists to continue growing the great international prestige of the Romeo y Julieta brand.

Lovers of classic, medium-strength, aromatic and delicate Habanos from all over the world will be able to find the new Cupidos vitola after its launch at the different official points of sale in the more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A. distributes its products.

Romeo y Julieta Cupidos

Market name: Cupidos
Factory: Veronas
Measures: ring 55 x 148 mm length
Wrapper: red, beautiful, elegant and silky,

Tasting Notes:

  • Shot: It offers a wide smoke, with excellent wisps of gray smoke and medium strength.  As the smoke progresses, bitter notes are appreciated, with intense aroma of tobacco, spices, with excellent intensity and permanence. The second third reaffirms the aromas and flavors of this brand, expressing its notes with greater intensity and character.
  • Ash: beautiful light gray color, with excellent compactibility, leaves a pleasant aftertaste of permanence, with notes of wood, spaced and complex.

Pairing: Excellent Habano for after-dinner, elegant relation with Havana Club Smoky

Click here to download video and high resolution product images

(P.D.O.)* Protected Designation of Origin

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.