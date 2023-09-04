AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

2023 WISE AWARDS WINNERS DRIVE GLOBAL EDUCATIONAL PROGRESS

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

The six winning projects foster innovation across numeracy assessment, ICT development, EdTech, inclusivity, early childhood development and environmental education

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Six groundbreaking projects addressing global educational challenges have been recognized by WISE for their positive contribution to education and society. The WISE Awards aim to highlight projects that have demonstrated impact in their communities and have the potential to set international standards and best practices worldwide.

 

WISE Awards Logo

 

The 2023 WISE Awards winners, hailing from the Republic of Moldova, Kenya, the USA, Colombia, and India, are models of excellence that serve as an inspiration for innovation and creative action for education. 

Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, commented: “In a world where education is the cornerstone of progress, the WISE Awards not only celebrates innovation but also the spirit of unity, resilience, and determination. Each winner this year exemplifies the transformative power of education, bridging gaps and fostering inclusivity. As we navigate the complexities of our global landscape, these initiatives light the way, proving that with innovation and dedication, we can shape a brighter, more equitable future for all.” 

This year’s WISE Awards winners are:

Tekwill in Every School by ATIC (Republic of Moldova)
A national program providing 60% of Moldova’s high schools with a free online digital curriculum enabling students & teachers to obtain future-ready skills driven by IT sector needs.

International Common Assessment of Numeracy (ICAN) by PAL Network (Kenya)
A common assessment numeracy tool designed to address foundational learning challenges across the Global South. 

NaTakallam: A Different Kind of Language Learning by NaTakallam (USA)
Addressing challenges facing displaced populations by partnering with K12 schools and universities to enhance language learning. 

Ahlan Simsim by IRC in partnership with Sesame Workshop (USA, Jordan): 
A transformational early childhood development initiative reaching young children and their caregivers with playful learning opportunities integrated with educational media.

Nature-Based Education Networks by OpEPA (Colombia): 
Transforming urban learning communities into living classrooms, embracing natural ecosystems as spaces for immersive learning experiences.

Catalyzing ECE at Scale by Rocket Learning (India): 
An early childhood and foundational learning EdTech system supporting teachers, students and anganwadi caregivers to enhance student learning.

Read our full Press Release here: https://www.wise-qatar.org//app/uploads/2023/09/global-2023-pr_wise-awards-winners-announcement.pdf

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] 

 

SOURCE WISE

