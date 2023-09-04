Payapps Recognised with the ABA100® SaaS Innovation in The Australian Business Awards

The cloud-based progress claim management solution is honoured for its outstanding commitment to helping builders and subcontractors collaborate better on construction projects.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Payapps, a global construction software as a service (SaaS) solution trusted by thousands of main contractors and subcontractors to simplify and standardise progress claims, was awarded the ABA100 Winner for SaaS Innovation in The Australian Business Awards 2023. This recognition follows the company’s recent successes, including the Australian Good Design Award in Digital Design, the UK’s Construction Computing’s Cloud Technology of the Year Award and as a finalist for the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the category “Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry”.

The Australian Business Award for SaaS Innovation celebrates organisations demonstrating core values of business innovation, product innovation, technological achievement, and employee engagement. Payapps is proud of its technological achievements; however, the award also highlights the company’s dedication to offering a progress claim management solution that meets the needs of a modern construction business.

“Winning the ABA100® SaaS Innovation Award is a testament to our team’s dedication and the value we strive to bring to the construction industry,” said Geoff Tarrant, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Payapps. “Our primary focus has always been to provide an innovative solution tailored to the specific needs of construction professionals. This award recognises our efforts in making a tangible difference in how progress claims are managed in the industry.”

With this award, Payapps gains eligibility to compete in the international arena at The World Business Award to measure its progress claim management platform against global leaders. To learn more about how Payapps is helping construction professionals evolve their businesses with an efficient, reliable, and innovative SaaS solution for progress claims, visit payapps.com.

About Payapps



Payapps is a cloud-based collaboration tool for the construction industry. It helps main contractors and subcontractors simplify and expedite project progress claims and approvals, including variations and retentions. A simpler and faster digital process ensures greater transparency, increased accuracy, improved compliance, reduced financial risk, fewer disputes, and fairer outcomes. Payapps significantly cuts progress claim approval times whilst helping to meet regulatory requirements. Compliance is improved and made easier with documentation verification integrated with the approval process. Seamless integration with a wide range of project, construction and financial management software helps provide real-time data on all project payment requests and approvals.

About the Award

The Australian Business Awards are an annual comprehensive awards program that recognises organisations demonstrating the core values of business innovation, product innovation, technological achievement and employee engagement via established business and product award categories. The Australian Business Awards are the national chapter of an integrated, hierarchical leadership initiative conducted nationally and internationally. The Australian Business Award for SaaS Innovation recognises software as a service product that provides innovative solutions for business and market needs.

