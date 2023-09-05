AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
‘Liugong Island Cup’ 2023 World Triathlon Cup Weihai & ‘Triangle Tyre Cup’ 2023 China • Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series Concluded

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

WEIHAI, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A release from CRI Online:

On August 27, the two-day “Liugong Island Cup” 2023 World Triathlon Cup Weihai & “Triangle Tyre Cup” 2023 China · Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series came to a perfect conclusion in the dedicated triathlon venue of Half Moon Bay, Weihai. Athletes from 31 countries and regions around the world presented a thrilling and passionate festive feast to the audience.

On August 26, the “Liugong Island Cup” 2023 World Triathlon Cup Weihai kicked off. 91 grouped athletes from 26 countries and regions completed the Elite Men and Elite Women races, where Mexico’s Crisanto Grajales and Italy’s Bianca Seregni claimed victories respectively.

The “Triangle Tyre Cup” 2023 China · Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series held on August 27 was equally exciting and captivating. It is reported that the event set up 42 competition groups and attracted 1,764 athletes from 13 countries and regions as well as more than 20 provinces and cities. Dimity-Lee Duke, a female athlete from Australia, set a new women’s event record for the Weihai Extreme Triathlon Series with a time of 6:24:24, shortening the previous record by three minutes and 41 seconds.

After more than 10 years of development, the World Triathlon Cup Weihai has become a high-quality event platform integrating competitive sports, recreational sports, and the sports industry. Its ever-increasing influence and popularity year by year has made it into a globally known triathlon game, one of the China’s top ten sports tourism events, and the demonstration project of national-level sports industry. Antonio Alvarez, Vice President of the International Triathlon Union, spoke highly of the event and expressed hope that Weihai, with one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, could become a major world-class triathlon base in the future.

SOURCE CRI Online

