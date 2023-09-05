AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • earnings

JA Solar H1 2023 Net Profit of 4.806 billion CNY, a YoY growth of 182.45%

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar reported outstanding results for the first half of 2023, shipping 23.95 GW of modules and generating revenue of 40.8 CNY billion and net profit of 4.8 CNY billion. Looking back at previous semi-annual reports, module shipments reached an all-time high this year. Revenue grew 43.5% from the first half of 2022, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased 182%. Total assets reached 87.9 billion CNY, with net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company reaching 32.5 billion CNY. The performance achieved JA Solar’s long-term goals, realizing stable growth and sustained profitability.

The strong performance was due to the strength of the company’s global service network and highly recognized brand. In the first half of the year, JA Solar implemented a number of operational improvements that drove its success. Major operating initiatives included intensifying sales activities, constructing new production capacity, optimizing supply chains, reinforcing R&D and new talent incentive programs.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ja-solar-h1-2023-net-profit-of-4-806-billion-cny-a-yoy-growth-of-182-45-301917490.html

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

