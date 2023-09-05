AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unilumin lit up 2023 FIBA with 600 square meters of LED Displays

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, TOKYO and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup kicked off in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia on August 25.

As the official LED supplier of FIBA, Unilumin has provided a total of 600 square meters of perimeter displays and integrated solutions for five competition arenas, including the Philippines Stadium, Araneta Stadium, Mall of Asia Complex, Indonesia Stadium, and Okinawa Stadium.

As stadiums undergo digital upgrades, professional LED displays have become essential for displaying information and live broadcasting. LED perimeter displays can replace traditional stadium boundaries and satisfy match information and commercial advertising display needs.

Within the arena, Unilumin LED displays feature HDR technology that reproduces realistic images of the sports competitions, and an ultra-high refresh frequency to allow clear images during camera shooting. Compared with conventional LED displays, the perimeter displays adopt an anti-collision design with a soft mask to avoid injury to players, while ensuring normal operations under high-intensity impacts. All the LED displays used in the arenas meet FIBA’s strict safety requirements.

FIBA and Unilumin have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2019 when Unilumin was appointed as the official long-term LED supplier for FIBA’s top-level international competitions. In five years of collaboration, Unilumin not only provided professional LED products and integrated solutions for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, the EuroBasket 2022 and the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the company also collaborated with FIBA to develop a series of customized LED displays tailored for basketball games, aiming to deliver a top-tier audio-visual experience to a global audience.

Tiger Lin, chairmen of Unilumin Group, said: “As an Official Global Supplier for FIBA, Unilumin Sports is honored to help FIBA in delivering high-quality basketball events to fans around the world. Unilumin’s integrated Metasight solutions bring the ultimate audio-visual experience to fans, and I hope that we continue to strengthen our cooperation with FIBA and contribute more brilliance to the sports industry.”

Unilumin, a China-based company founded in 2004, is the world’s leading supplier of LED displays, lighting products, and Metasight solutions. In the sports sector, Unilumin offers a comprehensive range of LED products tailored for various sports including basketball, football, swimming, volleyball, and tennis, among others.

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

