AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Fairdesk to Launch Trading Competition 2023: With 1.8m USDT Prize Pool

PRNewswire September 5, 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fairdesk, a rising star in the digital-currency exchange arena, is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023. As we embark on this thrilling journey, we invite traders from all corners of the globe to join us in an exciting Trading Competition 2023 like no other.

What to Expect

Traders will have the opportunity to compete for a staggering prize pool of up to $1.8m USDT. Beyond the cryptocurrency rewards, participants can also look forward to acquiring popularity.

How to Participate

Participating in the Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 is a breeze. Simply follow these steps:

Visit the event page on Fairdesk.

Click the ‘Participate’ button.

Once you’ve completed these simple steps, you’ll be on your way to joining one of the most exciting trading competitions of the year.

Mark Your Calendar

The Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 kicks off on September 11, 2023, and the excitement will continue until December 10, 2023. That’s three thrilling months of trading, competing, and winning!

Unbelievable Rewards Await You

Get ready to be amazed by the incredible rewards up for grabs in the Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023. With total rewards worth up to $1,800,000, you have the chance to win some of the most coveted prizes in the world of trading, including:

  • Tesla Model X: Drive in style with this cutting-edge electric car.
  • Ducati Panigale V4: Experience the thrill of the open road on this high-performance motorcycle.
  • Rolex Submariner Green Dial: Elevate your style with this iconic luxury timepiece.
  • iPhone 15 Pro: Get your hands on the latest in smartphone technology.
  • Trips of a Lifetime: Explore the world with trips to exotic destinations like Antarctica, the breathtaking Alps, and vibrant Miami.
  • Bonus: Boost your trading capital with bonus rewards.
  • USDT: Add stability to your portfolio with USDT rewards.
  • Coupon: Enjoy additional perks with coupon rewards.

About Fairdesk

The Fairdesk Trading Competition 2023 promises an incredible journey filled with opportunities to showcase your trading prowess and win attractive rewards. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a global trading phenomenon. Click ‘Participate’ now and embark on your trading adventure with Fairdesk!

A Glimpse into Fairdesk: Pioneering the Trading Frontier

Beyond a trading platform, Fairdesk is a trailblazer in the crypto trading universe. Anchored in transparency, security, and innovation, Fairdesk offers cryptocurrency derivative exchange services that redefine trader expectations.

Conclusion: A Future Defined by Possibilities

As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, Fairdesk remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence. With its CoinMarketCap recognition, the upcoming trading competition, and its unwavering commitment to delivering an unmatched trading experience, Fairdesk is poised to lead the industry into a new era of crypto trading.

Disclaimer:

Please note that all terms and conditions related to the event are subject to Fairdesk’s interpretation, and the original English terms shall prevail in case of discrepancies. Fairdesk reserves the right to modify terms and conditions without prior notice, underscoring its dedication to providing the optimal user experience.

Explore the Fairdesk Trading Competition: Join the Competition 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fairdesk-to-launch-trading-competition-2023-with-1-8m-usdt-prize-pool-301917642.html

SOURCE Fairdesk

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.