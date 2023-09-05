Prism Global Group announces formal CSR partnership with ‘Make A Wish Australia’

Company aims to give back to the local community in Australia supporting the vital work undertaken in making wishes come true for critically ill children.

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prism Global Group, an innovator of a new equity orientated financial infrastructure, is delighted to announce that as an integral part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) it will be partnering ‘Make A Wish Australia’. This comes after the company chose to further expand its CSR support for charities across the country, helping those in society who need it most.

‘Make A Wish Australia’ is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This strategic collaboration embodies Prism’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to make a positive impact on those lives in need. These dreams range from seeing crocodiles in the rivers of Darwin to making chocolate with Willy Wonka. The charity is heavily reliant on donations from the public and businesses from the area.

Alev Dover, CEO, Prism Global Group, stated: “Prism Global Group hopes the CSR partnership will go a long way in supporting the charity’s fantastic work. Through this partnership Prism and ‘Make a Wish Foundation’ will work hand in hand to bring joy, inspiration and renewed hope to children facing serious medical challenges. This initiative aligns perfectly with our core values and mission, emphasising compassion, empathy, and community engagement.

“Prism takes its responsibility toward CSR seriously and as a result we have been looking for a charity that closely resembles our values. Central for us was a charity that focused on supporting children who faced life threatening illnesses. After careful consideration we knew ‘Make A Wish Australia’ was the best fit for us, given that it does incredibly important work in creating hope and inspiration for those in need.”

Prism is proud to commit a proportion of the revenue generated from the first ten trades completed on its Prism Off-market Allocations (POAs) platform for institutional and wholesale clients. This short-term donation is one of many initiatives that Prism intends making over the short and medium term.

“This partnership exemplifies Prism’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing commitment to contributing positively to society. By aligning our efforts with ‘Make a Wish Foundation,’ we are not only enriching the lives of children and families but also cultivating a culture of empathy and compassion within our organisation,” concluded Dover.

About Prism Global Group

Prism Global Group is an innovator of a new equity orientated financial infrastructure.

The company was established in Sydney and has expanded its international footprint under CEO Alev Dover. PRISM moved its global HQ to London in 2022.

This disclaimer is for Prism Global Group Plc (Reg No: 14476793), Prism Global Group Ltd (ACN 630 730 415), Prism Global (UKEUR) Ltd (Reg No 13579812), Prism Operations Australia Pty Ltd (ACN650 476 378) and Prism Securities Australia Ltd (ACN 650 488 136) and any other associated entities referred to collectively as ‘Prism’.

Prism Operations Australia Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (authorised representative number: 1292289) of Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Ltd (“Sanlam”) which is the holder of an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFS Licence No. 337927).

Prism Global (UKEUR) Ltd (FRN: 999737) is an Appointed Representative of Sapia Partners LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 550103).

