MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL SELECTS MAYO CLINIC TO PROVIDE STRATEGIC COUNSEL TO FURTHER ADVANCE MEDICAL EXCELLENCE IN MALAYSIA

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), an agency established under the purview of Ministry of Health Malaysia, has officially announced the successful establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated, not-for-profit medical group practice. Under the MoU, MHTC is recommending that its member hospitals engage Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide strategic advice to advance medical excellence.

The formal signing ceremony of the MoU was presided over by Farizal B. Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MHTC, and Dr. Stacey Rizza, Mayo Clinic Executive Medical Director of the Asia-Pacific region. The event was also witnessed by Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, the Honourable Minister of Health.

The MoU aims to further enhance the quality and accessibility of Malaysia’s healthcare offerings, leveraging Mayo Clinic’s guidance across clinical insights, data utilisation, policy refinement, regulatory alignment, investment strategies, infrastructure development, and service augmentation.

Under the agreement, MHTC member hospitals can contract with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting for strategic counsel and collaboration on:

Clinical service offerings, best practices, and medical educational assistance between MHTC’s member hospitals delivered by Mayo Clinic. Coordinated masterclass sessions on policies and guidelines in medical facilities. Mayo Clinic mentoring to assist with development of Centres of Excellence for oncology and cardiology through MHTC’s Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme with four shortlisted finalists, namely National Heart Institute (IJN), Kuala Lumpur ; Island Hospital, Penang ; Mahkota Medical Centre, Melaka, and Subang Jaya Medical Centre, Selangor ; and Continuing medical education, professional and educational consulting services with MHTC’s member hospitals, as well as various health talks and seminars.

“Mayo Clinic has built an enviable reputation and best medical practices. With this memorandum of understanding, MHTC hopes to facilitate discussions between our member hospitals, for clinical and educational assistance to improve and enhance specific gaps and clinical areas identified. This fundamental alliance not only seals our firm commitment to delivering exceptional patient care management and healthcare travel services but also further strengthens Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for quality medical and healthcare services,” said Farizal B. Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer, MHTC.

Representing Mayo Clinic, Dr. Stacey Rizza, Executive Medical Director, International Practice and Asia Pacific, commented, “It is a privilege to collaborate with the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council. Mayo Clinic has a long-standing tradition of sharing medical knowledge and expertise beyond its walls and offers global healthcare solutions to provide safer, better care, and more efficient care for patients. We look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Health and MHTC’s member hospitals in Malaysia to help advance medical excellence and innovation.”

Renowned for exceptional healthcare standards, accessible facilities, and affordable healthcare services, Malaysia stands as a compelling alternative for those seeking healthcare beyond their home countries. Over the past decade, Malaysia has welcomed over 10 million healthcare travellers from various countries/regions, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom and more, seeking services such as oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility, gastroenterology, cardiology, and targeted health screening. This collaborative initiative with Mayo Clinic will fuel innovation and increase exceptional value to both Malaysians and those around the region.

MHTC recognises the enormous value of strategic collaborations in driving the healthcare travel industry forward and remains committed to fostering innovation and continuous improvement as key drivers of sustainable growth.

Through Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located. The Mayo Clinic Global Consulting program provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals.

Mayo Clinic is a global leader in serious and complex healthcare. Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is designed to leverage Mayo Clinic’s unique, comprehensive capabilities and knowledge. The program was developed to help clients improve administrative efficiencies and effectiveness to enhance medical practice and patient care through the application of Mayo Clinic’s integrated clinical care and practice models.

For comprehensive information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org.my . Stay updated with Malaysia Healthcare by following our social media accounts on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/malaysiahealthcare.org and on LinkedIn through the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council.

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene making it a key export service industry. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 90 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.

