Discover the Legumes From Europe project. Which legumes have the highest amounts of protein and why you should make them part of your diet.

Encouraging the consumption of legumes is one of the objectives of the Legumes from Europe campaign led by ANICAV – the National Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – and co-funded by the European Union to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle, based on a conscious and varied diet.

These “pearls” of nature have accompanied human history since ancient times. Always present in our diet, all their incredible nutritional properties have been discovered over the centuries so today they have become one of the most appreciated foods in the world and an essential part of any balanced diet.

Beans, peas, lentils and chickpeas: each legume has a protein component that varies between 19 and 36%, making them the richest vegetable source of protein in nature..

The proteins in legumes have a high biological value, and they contain a large amount of essential amino acids for our body. Indeed, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) recommends that half of the proteins we assimilate daily come from legumes.

Top 4 of the legumes highest in proteins for approx.100 g of product:

Lentils: 28 g Peas: 24.7 g Beans: 23.7 g Chickpeas: 19.4 g

These high values are even more significant when compared to those of other foods: as well as being very nutritious and energetic, lentils provide double the amount of protein as white meat and the same amount as red meat, four times that of eggs and twice of milk. This will surely surprise many readers!

These simple examples alone are more than enough to convince everyone to include legumes in their diet for a complete and balanced diet but there are so many other good reasons too.

In addition to vegetable proteins, legumes are rich in other nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, etc. And most importantly of all, they are incredibly tasty and easy to cook too!

With Legumes from Europe canned legumes, you can give free rein to your imagination in the kitchen: you have at your fingertips a large variety of ready to use natural products that are perfectly intact from a nutritional point of view because they undergo a manufacturing and preservation process that respects the high industrial production standards set by the European Union.

If you are looking for something simple, easy, quick to digest and above all delicious, then Legumes from Europe are the answer.

And, if all this still hasn’t convinced you, all you have to do is taste them in one of the many recipes you find on our website www.legumesfromeurope.com. Why not try this quick, tasty and high-protein dish with lentils as the main ingredient – we’re sure you’ll love it!

Spicy Lentils Soup on toasted Bread

Time: 30 minutes

Difficulty: easy

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 whole/small not too hot chili pepper (pepperoncino), or a pinch or two hot chili flakes

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

400 g canned lentils

about ½ litre stock or water combined with stock cube

salt and pepper to taste

toasted rustic bread

METHOD

Sauté the garlic gently in the olive oil for a moment or two, then add the chili pepper or flakes, the chopped parsley, and stir together.

Next, add the lentils and stock or water mixed with the stock cube.

Bring to the boil, simmer together, for about half an hour, or until it is thick and tasty; add more water if and as needed. Season with salt and pepper as needed.

To serve: ladle the lentil soup over the toasted bread, and dress with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

