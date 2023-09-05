Regent Taipei Reignites the Boba Frenzy with “Boba Festival 2.0” as International Travelers Return

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As Taiwan’s popularity among international travelers surges once again, the spotlight returns to the island’s vibrant culinary scene. With a reputation as the birthplace of boba and a hub for exceptional tea culture, Regent Taipei is proud to present the highly anticipated Boba Festival 2.0—an extravaganza promising an even bigger celebration of culinary creativity. A tantalizing array of desserts and beverages will once again take center stage, all intricately woven around Taiwan’s beloved “boba” phenomenon.

The cherished beverage, known as bubble tea, has gained immense popularity around the world, giving rise to the Taiwanese Bubble Tea Festival in New York City, among others. This gastronomical extravaganza has graced the bustling streets of Times Square since 2017, bringing together a delightful assortment of street food and boba vendors. The festival serves as a vibrant celebration of Taiwan’s rich culture and cuisine while also acting as a haven for Taiwan’s quintessential comfort food, providing a taste of familiarity to those living far away from home while promoting Taiwan’s rich food and culture to others unfamiliar to it.

In line with Regent Taipei’s mission of “bringing the best of the world to Taiwan and bringing the best of Taiwan to the world”, our second iteration of our popular and delicious boba-infused creations include delights like boba custard tea croissants, boba marshmallow pizza, boba milk tea chiffon cake, boba fresh milk donuts, and more. Taking the experience to new heights, Lee Zonghan, Regent Taipei’s senior mixologist from the Gallery Lounge, has incorporated boba into four timeless cocktails: White Russian, Grasshopper, Piña Colada, and Cosmopolitan. Guests staying at Regent Taipei can savor these exquisite boba-infused treats at the hotel’s two lounges, and InterContinental Hotel Group’s IHG Rewards Club Platinum Card members can also join in the boba-infused cocktail indulgence.

The creative mixologist behind the pearl-infused cocktails highlights the globally recognized classic pairing of boba and milk tea. The selection process of classic cocktails that pair well with boba focused on those with dairy or sweet elements. For example, the White Russian combines vodka, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream with boba for a delightful match. The Green Grasshopper features peppermint liqueur, crème de cacao, and heavy cream, with brown sugar pearls adding texture. Piña Colada‘s sweet essence from rum, coconut milk, and pineapple juice meets chewy pearls. The Cosmopolitan blends vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and boba for a fruity masterpiece. Additionally, three more Eastern-Western fusion pearl-infused drinks have been crafted: Boba Almond Coffee, Classic Boba Milk Tea, and Boba Thai Milk Tea as well-known summer drinks.

Introducing the new Boba Fresh Milk Donut – a fried chewy doughnut sliced and filled with a blend of Hokkaido fresh cream, Earl Grey tea, and slow-cooked sugar, with a chewy boba surprise in every bite. Other flavors for the Boba Fresh Milk Donut include matcha and tiramisu. Indulge further in the return of the popular Boba Milk Tea Chiffon Cake. In addition to boasting a fluffy chiffon milk tea cake base, it also features a molten core of milk tea and boba that oozes out with every slice. The Boba Custard Tea Croissant also makes its return and offers a golden, crispy outer layer unveiling a multi-layered texture and custard and boba filling.

Experience the innovative Boba Marshmallow Pizza, where classic pizza dough harmoniously combines with unexpected ingredients – boba and marshmallows. Such ingredients are layered onto a blend of Parmigiano-Reggiano and mozzarella cheese, resulting in a truly unique culinary adventure.

Last but certainly not least, presented in a traditional copper hotpot, the Boba Ice Pot is a delightful concoction consisting of shaved ice, an Earl Grey Milk Tea base, and a medley of toppings such as black sugar boba, red beans, taro balls, barley, and more. The conventional live coals for hot pot are swapped with dry ice, producing an enchanting mist that accompanies its presentation. With each topping bringing a unique flavor, it’s an ideal treat to beat the summer heat. Don’t miss out on this boba extravaganza!

