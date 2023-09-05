Stay Steps Away from Ubud’s Treasures: The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Invites You to Explore Culture and Nature

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali, nestled near the culturally rich and breathtakingly picturesque Ubud, invites guests to embark on an unforgettable journey that seamlessly combines the enchanting allure of Balinese culture with the awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

Surrounded by lush landscapes and embodying the essence of Balinese hospitality, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali offers an extraordinary experience that transcends a mere stay. The resort’s strategic location provides guests with convenient access to some of Ubud’s most renowned attractions, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture and captivating natural wonders of the region.

Ubud’s Culture

Explore Ubud’s rich culture: Start at the bustling Ubud Traditional Art Market to discover exquisite textiles, woodwork, and paintings. Wander through the enchanting Ubud Monkey Forest, visit the serene Saraswati Temple, and enjoy captivating Balinese performances. Dive into Ubud’s cultural essence.

Nature’s Splendor

For nature enthusiasts, Tegalalang’s stunning rice terraces capture Balinese culture and community, while Tegenungan Waterfall offers refreshing cascades and a thrilling 32-foot jump into cool waters.

Culinary Delights

In Ubud, guests will find a wide array of local culinary delights. From Ibu Mangku Kedewatan’s Chicken Rice, a Bali classic, to Bebek Tepi Sawah, where guests can relish Bali-style seasoned duck with a picturesque rice terrace view. Don’t miss the renowned Babi Guling (Roast Suckling Pig) at places like Ibu Oka for a truly unforgettable gastronomic journey in Ubud. Explore numerous other options that guarantee a delightful dining experience.

Immerse in Balinese Culture

In addition to Ubud Destination’s cultural and natural wonders, guests can immerse themselves in an authentic Balinese experience. The thoughtfully designed Heavenly® Bed sets the tone for serenity and relaxation. Start the days with a nourishing breakfast and delve into Balinese traditions through activities like Balinese Dress Up, Praying Rituals, palm readings, Metenung, a Balinese art form, and a purification ritual. Achieve balance with Tri Mandala Meditation featuring Singing Bowl Focus. The journey culminates with the Heavenly Sacred Treatment at Heavenly Spa by Westin™ Ubud for ultimate relaxation and renewal.

Visit www.westinubud.com and for more information, please call +62 361 301 8989 or email [email protected] or our social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/stay-steps-away-from-ubuds-treasures-the-westin-resort–spa-ubud-invites-you-to-explore-culture-and-nature-301917370.html

SOURCE The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali