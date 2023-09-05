Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong Opens Today Leading the Way in F&B Advancements

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong (RBHK) has officially kicked off today at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, marking the beginning of the 3-day F&B, hospitality, and natural and organic product sourcing journey. Committed to offering a true, refined and sophisticated B2B sourcing experience, the exhibition halls have come alive with a diverse range of offerings, events and highlights that truly respond to the ever-changing needs of industry professionals.

“As the F&B landscape undergoes continual evolution, dining experiences have transcended the mere consumption of food. They have become immersive journeys that engage our emotions, memories, and senses. Through the integration of gourmet, natural, and organic elements alongside our customary F&B offerings, RBHK is undergoing a remarkable transformation which elevates dining to an enchanting sensory and lifestyle experience.” Said Mr David Bondi, Senior Vice President, Asia, Informa Markets – Organiser of Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong.

Exciting Changes for 2024 Announced at the Opening Ceremony

The show opened its doors with a bustling opening ceremony this morning, gathering trade commissioners, association representatives and exhibitors under one roof to celebrate the very essence of food and beverage innovation. In addition to setting the stage for industry reunion, an exciting change for the forthcoming edition was announced: in 2024, the show will be rebranded as Restaurant, Bar, and Café Hong Kong, seamlessly blending the realms of coffee, cafes, bakeries, and pastries with other F&B categories. This addition brings a new dimension to the show, embracing the vibrant café culture and the growing coffee and confectionery trend into the city’s F&B scene. Thriving on constant innovation, RBHK ensures it responds dynamically to market demands and stays ahead of industry trends at all times.

Spectacular Events and Highlights Uncovered

Comprising three fundamental pillars—restaurant, gourmet and organic—this year’s RBHK brings together over 300 local and international brands, presenting a comprehensively curated selection of food and beverages, cutting-edge kitchen equipment, innovative design supplies and technologies, gourmet products, organic food and beverages, as well as natural beauty, wellness, and living products. The show also features an impressive line-up of international exhibitors from 10 countries and regions, showcasing the diverse flavours and culinary expertise from around the world. An estimate of over 8,000 restaurant and bar owners, hospitality groups, F&B experts, and natural and organic advocates will convene over the course of 3 days to explore the very best of what the dynamic industry has to offer.

Day 1 of RBHK presented a stellar line-up of onsite events, fostering an environment where knowledge, connections, and trends seamlessly converged. Hong Kong Coffee in Good Spirits Championship 2023 was one of the most anticipated highlights, during which baristas demonstrated utmost creativity and precision to create the perfect blend of coffee and spirits. Kyohei Tanaka, the champion of the Japan Coffee in Good Spirits Championship 2020, graced the stage with his exceptional blending skills and passion, showcasing the remarkable precision and dedication required to solidify his position as champion.

Supported by over 100 restaurants, the Best of the Best MASTERCHEF Recommendation Restaurant Awards Ceremony gathered restauranteurs, bar managers, chefs and industry experts at RBHK, making Day 1 a true celebration of culinary mastery and service excellence. The spotlight was also shined on the captivating Tasting Theatre, where the brand-new Beer Tasting Sessions and food and wine pairing workshops took centre stage, taking the audience to experience unique local brews and innovative sake pairing techniques. More exciting events follow with great anticipation in the next two days, allowing visitors to dive deeper into the world of F&B excellence and innovation.

An Ongoing Transformational Journey

Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong is a journey driven by innovation, inspired by collective expertise, and fuelled by dedication to fulfil the sourcing needs of all F&B, hospitality, and natural and organic industry players. As our transformation journey continues, RBHK will stay connected with all industry members to thrive and succeed in the ever-growing industries.

The show is open to trade professionals and media only and visitors must be aged 18 or above. For more information, please visit https://www.rbhk-ga.com/.

PR Newswire is the Media Partner of Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/restaurant–bar-hong-kong-opens-today–leading-the-way-in-fb-advancements-301917027.html

SOURCE Informa Markets Asia Limited