Switzerland Dynasty Global AG begins the internationalization process with a focus on Asia, after acquiring a high-end property in London

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s first crypto assets issuer to operate in the payment token market with a reference in the real estate market, Dynasty Global AG is focused on expanding into Asia. After starting the internationalization process with the acquisition of a high-end development in London last month, the institution’s objective is now focused on the Asian market.

To this end, Eduardo Carvalho, CEO and corporation cofounder, will be present in the coming days at Token2049, a global cryptocurrency event taking place in Singapore, between September 13 and 14th, with the aim of exploring new opportunities and establishing partnerships with institutional investors.

According to the executive, the search for growth within the Asian continent is justified mainly due to the advanced maturity stage of crypto assets in the region. To give you an idea, a study by the company K33 points to Asia as the continent with the most holders of digital currencies, with 262 million people. By way of comparison, North America appears in second place with 54 million people, while South America has 33 million.

“Asia is a world apart, where technology already assumes a much more present role compared to the rest of the world. It is no wonder that the digital asset market is more developed in the region, which makes it an attractive and strategic location in Dynasty’s strategic planning“, adds Carvalho.

Also according to the Dynasty CEO, the expectation is to announce new acquisitions in the main hotel chains on the continent, in addition to expanding the distribution of its payment token in the region through new partner exchanges.

Pioneer in the market

With a project started in 2016 and headquarters founded in early 2018 in the Crypto Valley, Switzerland, cradle of the main cryptocurrencies on the planet due to the strong local jurisdiction, Dynasty Global AG is a pioneering global company in uniting the power between real estate and cryptocurrencies.

In other words, the corporation uses assets from the real estate market as a value reference for its payment tokens. With this, the company makes D¥N, its digital asset, act more stable compared to other crypto assets on the market, especially in periods of instability, since the return comes from renting the properties in its portfolio. With 21 million tokens issued, D¥N is currently listed in Brazil through FlowBTC, and in the rest of the planet through Probit, P2PB2P and Exmarkets.

According to Carvalho, Dynasty was created precisely because of the need for a value reference in the world of cryptocurrencies. “Since our inception, we have made it a priority to provide as much transparency as possible to our token holders. In fact, one of our differentials is exactly this: to bring security to those who trust our business model”, he concludes.

High-end asset in London

The brand’s global expansion project kicked off last month, with the official acquisition of a unit in a high-end development in London. Managed by the hotel chain Marriott – one of the most renowned in the world -, the asset is located on Park Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood, one of the most sought-after locations in the country.

In addition to generating revenue for the mechanism for buying back and burning its digital currency, the point will be incorporated into the Dynasty Club, a club where members holding the D¥N will have advantage and priority in relation to the use of this property.

For the execution of the agreement, Dynasty Global AG had a great success in private funding. The total contribution received was CHF 12 million (approximately USD 12 million at current exchange rates), including equity investment and private sale of D¥Ns, adding up the result in Brazil and Europe.

About Dynasty Global AG:

Dynasty Global AG is the first crypto-issuing company in the world to use the real estate market as a value reference for issuing payment tokens. Through D¥N, the broadcaster manages to simplify financial transactions globally and provide a decentralized experience, in addition to greater stability, since it has a reference to the value of a real asset. With a strong presence in the European, Asian and Brazilian markets, the company is headquartered in Crypto Valley, Switzerland, known as the “Silicon Valley” of cryptocurrencies for supporting the use of cryptocurrencies on a daily basis and shelter projects such as Ethereum, Cardano, among other known cryptocurrencies. With 21 million tokens issued, D¥N is listed on several global exchanges and in Brazil it is available on FlowBTC.

