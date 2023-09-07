AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BC Invest Unveiling a Refreshed Mortgageport Brand After Full Integration, to Strengthen Position in Australia’s Mortgage Lending Industry

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

SYDNEY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BC Investment Group (“BC Invest”), a diversified financial services group, is delighted to announce that it has completed the full integration of Mortgageport, following BC Invest’s acquisition earlier this year. The integration also marks the unveiling of a refreshed Mortgageport brand in the market.

Mr. David Hinde, Chief Executive Officer of BC Invest, commented: “The integration of Mortageport combines BC Invest’s capital market experience and comprehensive product suite, with Mortgageport’s expansive client network and 25 years’ reputation as one of the leading mortgage lenders in Australia.”

Being a member of BC Invest enables Mortgageport to leverage BC Invest’s strong balance sheet and deliver operational efficiencies through streamlined processes and platforms. With combined Assets Under Management surpassing A$5.5 billion, Mortgageport is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and assist more customers with their dream of home ownership.

Mortgageport services customers Australia wide including hubs in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, NSW Central West and Canberra. Together with BC Invest, the combined entity has 180 staff and operates from 11 offices, located in 7 countries.

With an ongoing commitment to provide mortgage solutions and support for clients, Mortgageport will play a vital role in driving BC Invest’s retail growth, and further solidify its position in Australia’s mortgage lending industry.

BC Invest recently issued its eighth residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) providing Mortgageport with significant funding capacity and continue to provide mortgage solutions for many more clients. 

-End-

BC Invest

BC Invest is a fast-growing diversified financial services group backed by Far East Consortium, Metrics Credit Partners and PAG. BC Invest offers mortgage lending solutions and investment services. Current AUM exceed A$5.5bn.

BC Invest specialises in mortgages for Australian resident borrowers for properties in Australia and in non-resident mortgages for properties in Australia and UK. Since 2020, BC Invest has issued eight RMBS in Australian bond market.

www.bcinvest.co

Mortgageport

Mortgageport is an Australian mortgage lender and mortgage manager with loans under management A$1.6bn.

Established in 1998, Mortgageport strives to provide top-tier services via a comprehensive range of domestic mortgage lending solutions for Australian resident borrowers who value excellence.

Mortgageport and NXT Building Group hold 50% stake in MyChoice Home Loans Pty Limited respectively.

www.mortgageport.com.au

Media enquiry:
Ms. Sherring Mak (Marketing), Email: [email protected] 
Mr. Neill Rose-Innes (Lending), Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bc-invest-unveiling-a-refreshed-mortgageport-brand-after-full-integration-to-strengthen-position-in-australias-mortgage-lending-industry-301918723.html

SOURCE BC Investment Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.