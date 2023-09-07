AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Asian Hardware Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

TAIPEI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asian Hardware Online Exhibition (AsianHardware 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from September 07, 2023, to March 06, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the six-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the Expo Nacional Ferretera and the International Hardware Fair Cologne (IHF) to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.

TradeAsia, the organizer of the Asian Hardware Online Exhibition (AsianHardware 2023), invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of hardware products to participate. The top-notch brands include SCANO INDUSTRIALKINGDOM ABRASIVE, KCS ENTERPRISE, ASCCO INTERNATIONAL, TOWER POPULAR IND, JERN YAO ENTERPRISESAN JARL ENTERPRISEMASTER RESOURCEJINTAYA-BELT-LIN INDUSTRIAL, CHUN CHENG PLASTICS, AMEX HARDWARECASEMATE PLASTICS INDUSTRIES are all gearing up to showcase their products.

Manufacturers and product categories have covered Hand Tools, Power Tools & Accessory, Pneumatic & Air Tools, Machine Tools, Hydraulic Tools, Cleaning Equipment, Welding Equipment, Tool Part & Accessory, Construction Tools, Measuring & Gauging Tools, Screws, Fastener and Nail, General Hardware, Lock & Safe, Bathroom Hardware, Plumbing Hardware, Sanitary Ware & Plumbing, Bathroom & Fitting, Door & Window Hardware, Furniture Hardware, Cabinet Hardware, Paint & Coating, Adhesive & Sealant, Building Apparatus, Building Material, Battery, Wires, Cable & Cable Assembly, Agricultural & Gardening Tools, Outdoor Furniture, Light and Lighting, Vehicle Equipment & Tools, Auto Accessories, Metal Processing Machinery, Mold Making Machine, Logistic Supply, Workplace Safety Products, Fire and Safety Products, Pollution Control with thousands of latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional. In addition, TradeAsia simultaneously participated in the physical booth of the 2023 Taiwan Hardware Show and displayed exhibitor information simultaneously, establishing a win-win exhibition model by integrating virtual and physical.

AsianHardware 2023 Online Exhibition：
https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/28/Asian-Hardware-Online-Exhibition-2023.html

Show Booth：2023 Taiwan Hardware Show

Although the Covid-19 epidemic is slowing down, global countries have gradually unblocked. However, the international flow of people still needs to recover. At this time, online activities can make up for this deficiency by expand marketing.  The Asian Hardware Show (AsianHardware 2023) provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit and visit, and will not be affected by the travel and quarantine of personnel. They can further see the manufacturer’s particular page and leave information simultaneously.

TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.

TradeAsia also partners with hundreds of trading entities worldwide to exchange marketing and promotion exposure. Therefore, the suppliers who go online on the TradeAsia will have the opportunity to be synchronized to the publicity pages of multiple trade platforms or exhibition entities worldwide, significantly increasing their international marketing power. During this time, AsianHardware 2023, we will also simultaneously broadcast promotional messages globally.

News Contact：
Doreen Chen
Marketing Manager of TradeAsia
+886.3-5770775 ext.221

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-hardware-online-exhibition-2023-grand-opening-301917532.html

SOURCE TradeAsia

