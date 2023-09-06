AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DreameBot L20 Ultra has recognized as “Best of IFA” with numerous media awards

PRNewswire September 6, 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the ongoing IFA Consumer Electronics Show, Dreame Technology, a fast-growing technology company and leading manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, presented our vision of “All Dreames in One Dreame”, and brought the latest DreameBot L20 Ultra to global markets.

DreameBot L20 Ultra has recognized as "Best of IFA" with numerous media awards (PRNewsfoto/Dreame Technology)

The new Dreame flagship robotic vacuum DreameBot L20 Ultra has a wide variety of world’s leading features including the new breakthrough AI-driven MopExtend™ technology, which provides in-depth edge cleaning. Launched at the IFA 2023 show in Berlin, the robot mop and vacuum was received to great acclaim, with the innovative new product winning various awards in different categories.

DreameBot L20 Ultra has won a total of 6 awards from global media this year, making it a standout product among all attendees. The Global top-tier tech media Android Police says that DreameBot L20 Ultra is “getting us excited about robot vacuums again”. The Verge, a leading international news media also praised the DreameBot L20 Ultra’s excellent performance in carpet cleaning. Four leading technology media Android Police, Make Use Of, Ubergizmo and Gadgety have rated DreameBot L20 Ultra as “Best of IFA”, while two global top-tier media XDA-Developers and Pocket-Lint presented the Spotlight Award for the DreameBot L20 Ultra.

(PRNewsfoto/Dreame Technology)

Dreame Technology is a company which specializes in the R&D of smart home appliances to make intelligent lifestyles easily accessible to global consumers. Over the years, Dreame has grown into a technology leader, pioneering a series of innovative advancements, including high-speed motors and multi-cone cyclone separation technology. Dreame Technology covers four product lines, including robotic vacuums, wet-and-dry vacuums, cordless vacuums, and personal care products. Dreame takes into account a wide range of different scenarios in various regions to make life easier for millions of families around the world, selling its products to more than 120 countries and regions such as the United States, Germany, France, Australia, Thailand and South Korea. Over 16 million families worldwide have experienced the improvement of their life quality through Dreame products.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer electronics company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTikTok and Twitter. For more information please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dreamebot-l20-ultra-has-recognized-as-best-of-ifa-with-numerous-media-awards-301918830.html

SOURCE Dreame Technology

