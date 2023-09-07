AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Roboyo Expands Global Footprint and brings Hyperautomation Expertise to Singapore

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Roboyo, the world’s largest hyperautomation professional services company today announces its expansion into Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

Roboyo now has a global presence spanning 24 cities, across 15 countries, and 4 continents, and is poised to bring its hyperautomation expertise to the vibrant and thriving business landscape of Singapore.

The new office will be led by John Adamek, Director Process Mining and Excellence. John has over 30 years’ experience in architecting strategic shifts and operational excellence on a global scale and has pioneered the creation of Digital Twins from data, ushering in profound insights for reshaping businesses.

“As we embark on this exciting journey to bring Roboyo’s hyperautomation expertise to Singapore, we see Singapore’s commitment to innovation as aligning perfectly with Roboyo’s mission to revolutionize automation. We are eager to collaborate with local businesses, leveraging our global expertise in driving success and growth for our clients here in Singapore.” John says.

The Singapore base ensures Roboyo is well-positioned to serve the entire Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The local team will be supported by the extensive capabilities of the 100-plus-person team in Australia and New Zealand, as well as teams from across the Roboyo network.

Singapore’s position as a hub of innovation and digital transformation makes it ideal for Roboyo’s hyperautomation solutions. Under John’s leadership and with our dedicated team, we look forward to empowering Singaporean businesses to unlock unprecedented efficiencies and drive next level digital transformation. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of each market we serve.” – Nicolas Hess – Co-founder and CEO, Roboyo

Seize the opportunity for innovation and efficiency with Roboyo’s hyperautomation solutions. Book a meeting today and kickstart your journey towards success.

About Roboyo

Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered hyperautomation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces elevating enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/roboyo-expands-global-footprint-and-brings-hyperautomation-expertise-to-singapore-301918140.html

SOURCE Roboyo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.