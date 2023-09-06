AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

INTRODUCING TUMI 19 DEGREE FRAGRANCE

PRNewswire September 6, 2023

DESIGNED TO EXCEED THE LIMITS

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, introduces its latest exploration in men’s luxury fragrances, TUMI 19 Degree. Inspired by the performance and precision of the brand’s instantly iconic 19 Degree Aluminum Collection, this fragrance was born from the unquenchable desire for discovery, design, and innovation. TUMI 19 Degree delivers a unique, sensorial experience built to outlast anything life throws his way. Infused with our patented, long-lasting technologies, TUMI 19 Degree pushes the boundaries of exploration for new materials to create the epitome of excellence.

TUMI 19 Degree Fragrance campaign image

“We are thrilled to unveil the TUMI 19 Degree fragrance, expanding our fragrance portfolio to encompass a total of seven exquisite scents,” says TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz. “The intricately designed bottle reflects the same aesthetic principles found in our iconic 19 Degree travel collection – a harmonious blend of strength and fluidity, perfectly primed to accompany you on every journey.”

TUMI 19 Degree is a bold amber, woody, leather fragrance that reveals its seductive nature as quality ingredients are powerfully intertwined and contrasted. Interpreting sublime masculinity through sophisticated and revitalizing notes, TUMI 19 Degree expresses an aura of intensity and vibrancy all at the same time. The fragrance opens with notes of bergamot and thyme, juxtaposed with exotic, ardent saffron for the ultimate and immediate contrast. An addictive heart emerges with notes of intriguing, juicy black raspberry, and addictive suede, enveloped by the woody freshness of birch water. As the fragrance dries down, notes of sensual leather challenge your olfactive perceptions when melded with the intense warmth of sandalwood and black musk, revealing the rich, compelling power of its signature.

TUMI 19 Degree scent notes
Top Notes: Bergamot, Saffron, Thyme
Middle Notes: Black Raspberry, Suede, Birch Water
Base Notes: Leather, Sandalwood, Black Musk

To celebrate the launch, TUMI will be taking their fragrance journey global, travelling overseas with ten NYC-based influencers to London for an intimate press dinner and launch party as an official partner of London Fashion Week.

TUMI 19 DEGREE 100ml bottle retails for $175 on TUMI.com, TUMI stores, and select retailers worldwide. Visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMITravel for more information.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com. TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

About The Fragrance Group 

The Fragrance Group was developed as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. We are the proud licensee for TUMI, Christian Siriano Perfumes, and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Lalique Parfums, Nishane, and Tous. And, as of September 2022, we are now the proud founders of our very first fragrance brand MIND GAMES. Visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

TUMI Logo

SOURCE TUMI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.