Forrester To Honor UiPath For Accelerating Growth Through Revenue Engine Alignment At Its B2B Summit APAC 2023

Attendees will hear from Forrester’s Return On Integration and Program Of The Year award winners on how they tackled their most pressing challenges to drive growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) will recognize UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, as this year’s Return on Integration (ROI) Honors winner at its B2B Summit APAC, held September 19-20, 2023, in Singapore, and digitally. The ROI Honor is awarded to the organization that has achieved strong cross-functional alignment to accelerate company growth. Additionally, Dell Technologies and F5, Inc. will also receive B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) awards for improving functional performance in revenue operations and demand & ABM, respectively.

B2B Summit APAC is the premier event for B2B marketing and sales leaders to explore new ideas, pragmatic frameworks, and compelling data to fuel their customer-obsessed growth engines. At the event, honorees will present how they have grown revenue, accelerated time to market, and launched integrated global campaigns — all through intentional cross-functional alignment.

Adopting Forrester’s B2B Revenue Waterfall framework, UiPath restructured its demand management program to align more closely with the modern B2B buyer’s journey. To drive this shift, the company brought together its marketing, sales, operations, and other functional teams to target buying groups more effectively. In addition, the company utilized artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to streamline processes and deliver a scalable campaign model. Join this keynote session to learn how UiPath achieved strong alignment internally to dramatically improve pipeline attainment and increase quality engagement with its customers.

“To capitalize on the explosive interest in generative AI and differentiate itself in a challenging macroeconomic environment, UiPath kicked off a 15-city roadshow, ‘The AI-powered Automation Summit’, to position itself as an AI leader and strategic partner in the region,” said Colin Png, VP of marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan at UiPath. “We collaborated closely with our internal stakeholders to align on business objectives and optimize our go-to-market strategy for scale and speed. As a result, we were able to execute a rapid time-to-market framework that embraces dynamic business requirements in local markets and generate high-value pipeline opportunities for our sellers.”

“Our Return On Integration Honors winners and Program Of The Year Award winners are excellent examples of companies that have overcome their toughest challenges through cross-functional integration and alignment,” said Dane Anderson, SVP of international research and product at Forrester. “UiPath’s investment in revenue-building efforts has also improved value for their buyers and customers. We look forward to having them share their success story on-stage at this year’s B2B Summit APAC.”

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/forrester-to-honor-uipath-for-accelerating-growth-through-revenue-engine-alignment-at-its-b2b-summit-apac-2023-301918622.html

SOURCE Forrester