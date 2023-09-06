AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BlackBerry Unveils Agenda for BlackBerry Summit

PRNewswire September 6, 2023

The technology event of the year will reveal the macro trends and next-generation innovations shaping the future of IT and IoT – from edge intelligence, AI, and GenAI, to cybersecurity, embedded systems, and more

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled the agenda for BlackBerry Summit, the company’s biggest event of the year, which will take place at the Conrad New York Downtown on October 17, 2023.

BlackBerry Logo Black

BlackBerry Summit will reveal the global trends that will shape the future of business this decade, in a world driven by rapid technological developments and affected by a digital trust deficit.  As well, attendees will experience new technologies for their IT and IoT needs – from edge intelligence, cybersecurity, and communications solutions, to embedded systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GenAI), plus more.

The new and expanded event, anchored around the theme of ‘Trust’, will bring together leading voices from around the world and provide a panoramic view into the company’s strategy, through keynotes, sessions, demos, roundtables, and networking.

“BlackBerry Summit promises to deliver on your ask of us to connect more with BlackBerry, for innovations and partnerships that infuse trust into your digital transformation journeys.  The event will also reveal the macro trends to consider as you shape your business strategies,” said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability, BlackBerry.  “We are thrilled to unveil an agenda that will transform the IT and IoT ecosystems and enable our customers to confidently unlock business value in the digital world. From AI and GenAI, to edge intelligence, cybersecurity, and more, BlackBerry Summit will deliver a can’t-miss experience.”

Visit BlackBerry.com/Summit to explore the BlackBerry Summit agenda and learn more about the event.  Register now to secure your spot and to be the first to know as we announce more event experiences.

For the opportunity to become a featured sponsor email [email protected].

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/blackberry-unveils-agenda-for-blackberry-summit-301918918.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

