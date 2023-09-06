AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The 6th Annual Meeting of Weihai Mayor’s International Economic Advisory Council successfully held

PRNewswire September 6, 2023

WEIHAI, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from dzwww.com: 

The 6th Annual Meeting of Weihai Mayor’s International Economic Advisory Council was successfully held from September 2 to 3, with the theme “Proactively Integrating into the New Development Paradigm, Expediting Weihai’s Green and Low-Carbon High-Quality Development”. A think tank of 14 Advisory Council Members and Adviser from around the world once again focused on Weihai City, contributing strategies for the city to actively integrate into the green, low-carbon, and high-quality development pilot initiative of the province, building Fine City, Happy Weihai.

During the preparatory meeting on September 2, new Executive Chairman, Members, and Advisers of the Advisory Council were appointed, the implementation results of the previous Annual Meeting were reported. A round table meeting was held on September 3, where Council Members and Adviser gave keynote speeches of their fields, and contributed advice. Two panel meetings were held with the themes “Building a Zero-Carbon City, Setting up a Model for Sustainable Development” and “Actively Integrating into the RCEP Market, Accelerating Building the Four Ports Linkages International Logistics Channel”. Some Council Members, Adviser and experts delivered speeches, discussed and answered questions from local government departments, districts, county-level cities and enterprises.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-6th-annual-meeting-of-weihai-mayors-international-economic-advisory-council-successfully-held-301918945.html

SOURCE dzwww.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.