Harnessing the Power of Live Shopping: Agora Announces Comprehensive Four-Part Webinar Series

Over four consecutive weeks in September and October, the series will delve into live shopping, equipping brands and platforms with transformative insights for real-time customer engagement.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has announced its RTE Live Shopping webinar series, designed to shed light on the accelerating e-commerce trend of live shopping. As the “shoppertainment” model gains traction in various global markets, this series will provide brands, e-commerce platforms, and creators with an action-ready playbook on how to redefine the way customers discover, explore, and purchase products across four sessions.

Meghana Dar, former Head of Partnerships for Instagram Shopping, Head of Global Partnerships for Snapchat, and Advisor to the CEO of eBay will kick things off in the keynote address on September 13th.

The four-part series serves as a comprehensive guide to the live shopping landscape:

September 13 – Making the Case for Live Shopping: Exploring Trends and Triumphs Across Diverse Markets

“In an age of hyperconnectivity, our upcoming series will focus on the future of brand-consumer connections, harnessing the ‘shoppertainment’ wave that’s reshaping global markets,” said Joe Kwong, Head of Business Development, e-Commerce at Agora. “As we step into a new stage of live commerce, the series will showcase Agora’s commitment to equip brands, platforms, and creators with the tools they need to master the future of e-commerce.”

Live shopping has carved a significant niche for itself through a captivating blend of entertainment and e-commerce that is projected to account for 20% of global online sales by 2026. The US could see its live shopping market soar to an impressive $35 billion by 2024. Agora’s RTE Live Shopping series is designed to teach businesses how to capitalize on this burgeoning trend, illustrating how live, interactive sessions can redefine brand-consumer dynamics.

Lending their expertise to the series is a panel of distinguished speakers, including:

Bryan Moore, CEO of Talkshop.live

Maria Garibay, seller, Poshmark

Philip Soriano, ex Popshop Live COO / Founding Team

Rick Zhuang, CTO at Firework

Assaf Ohana, CPO, ActiveFence

Eran Galil, Co-Founder and CTO at ByondXR

Alexander Berend, CEO, Anthropics/Zyler Clothing Try-on

Angalena Malavenda, Director of Operations, Plant Story

Their combined expertise aims to demystify the strategies, technological facets, and potential rewards of real-time e-commerce interactions, propelling businesses into a new realm of engagement and profitability.

“Integrating shopping with real-time entertainment offers an unparalleled level of engagement,” said Claudia Oliva, Head of Creative Design, Production, and Events, Agora. “This series weaves together a dynamic collection of insights and innovations, thoughtfully crafted to not only navigate businesses through this exciting era of live shopping, but also to provide them with the capabilities needed in these shifting times.”

For more information about Agora’s webinar series and to register, please visit: https://rte2023.agora.io/register

About Agora

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

