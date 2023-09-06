AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

China’s Beijing and Chengdu Join League of Top Ten Global Sport Cities for Event Hosting: Report

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Beijing and Chengdu were named number 4 and number 8 among global sport cities for event hosting in a report “Global Sport Cities & The Olympic Ecosystem”, recently released by Quantum Consultancy, an international professional sports think tank, and Durham University Business School.

The report has unveiled the top 60 cities based upon their hosting of major multisport games and world championships across the sporting ecosystem, giving them prestigious recognition as global sport cities for event hosting.

Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, is one of two Chinese cities to make the top 10 behind Beijing. Beijing was numbered No.4 because of its “Dual- Olympic City” advantage. “Chengdu has embarked on an event hosting strategy which includes two large-scale international multisport games in quick session with the recently concluded 31st FISU World University Games and The World Games in 2025,” says the report.

The cities are ranked based on their cumulative event score which considers the number of events a city has hosted or are set to host between 2021 and 2028, as well as the size, scale, and recognition of these events as part of the points-based methodology.

The report analysed 355 individual event editions across 95 sports and 156 event properties. In total, 75 host nations and 330 host cities will have hosted this set of pinnacle events between 2021-2028, demonstrating greater diversity in the number and type of destinations hosting these events in comparison with previous years.

The competition among cities to host major international sports events is becoming increasingly fierce on a global scale, which indicates that winning the privilege to host major international sports events is getting more demanding and challenging.

Based on the cycle from 2021 to 2028, the report compares and analyzes the major comprehensive sports games and world sports events held by significant cities worldwide under the Olympic ecosystem and selects the top 60 cities worldwide with high scores in hosting international events for release. Among them, Paris, which will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024, topped the list.

 

SOURCE Quantum Consultancy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.