Alma welcomes the iconic Hollywood superstar, Kate Hudson as its new Global Brand Ambassador

PRNewswire September 6, 2023
  • The long-term partnership aims to emphasize the empowerment of natural beauty, with Alma committed to delivering safe, effective, and evidence-based solutions.
  • The actress and entrepreneur will be featured in a brand-new campaign themed “Beyond the Trend,” highlighting reliable aesthetic solutions over fleeting trends and fads.
  • Campaign was directed by Anthony Mandler, renowned for his work on iconic music videos for American superstar musicians.

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical company and global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, proudly announced Kate Hudson as their new Global Brand Ambassador. Hudson, an award-winning actress, successful entrepreneur, and inspirational figure in beauty, aesthetics, and well-being, brings her influential presence to the forefront of Alma’s mission.

Hudson is known around the world for her outstanding performances in iconic films such as “Almost Famous,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and the critically acclaimed 2022 Netflix hit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Beyond her talent and natural charisma, she is admired for her philanthropic efforts, unwavering dedication as a mother, and her authentic approach to wellness, which deeply resonates on a global level.

In collaboration under the theme “Beyond The Trend,” Hudson and Alma aim to showcase the empowerment of embracing natural beauty, while Alma commits to delivering safe, effective, and evidence-based solutions. The campaign highlights Alma’s award-winning products, including Alma Harmony, Soprano, Opus, PrimeX, which have inspired numerous individuals worldwide, fostering confidence and inner peace with their bodies.

Alma Harmony is a holistic device for 65 aesthetic indications, Soprano is a gold standard device for hair removal and PrimeX and Opus deliver a superior experience for body contouring and skin tightening. In addition, the campaign features Alma’s groundbreaking home-use brand, LMNT, which brings professional-grade technology into the comfort of consumers’ homes.

Directed by the award-winning American film director Anthony Mandler, known for his iconic music videos for notable artists like Rihanna, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Eminem, Shakira, Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez, the brand-new campaign guides the public on the significance of reliable aesthetic solutions over passing trends, by featuring Hudson illustrating not just the most bizarre aesthetic trends, but actual trends that people naturally encounter on their socials every day, such as using snails for skin rejuvenation or egg-based hair removal. The campaign will be showcased on social media and digital platforms throughout September.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hollywood star Kate Hudson as our new Global Brand Ambassador,” said Lior Dayan, Alma CEO. “Her remarkable talent and unwavering dedication to aesthetics, beauty, and wellness perfectly align with Alma’s mission.”

“Kate has captivated millions worldwide, not only through her acclaimed performances as an actress but also as an inspiring figure known for her authentic and natural beauty approach. We are truly excited to have her on-board in spreading Alma’s message worldwide. He added.

“Partnering with Alma feels incredibly natural because we share the same passion,” said Kate Hudson. “I’ve personally experienced Alma’s Harmony and Accent Prime treatments, and what I really like about it is that I could visually see the results on my skin. Alma’s dedication to promoting aesthetic solutions that enhance natural beauty truly resonates with me. I believe in empowering individuals to embrace their uniqueness and feel confident in their own bodies, and Alma makes it happen.”

About Alma

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma’s multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

For media inquiries, please contact
Hagai Cohen, PR & Communications Manager
[email protected]

Alma's brand-new campaign featuring Hollywood superstar Kate Hudson (Credit: Alma PR)

 

Alma_Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alma-welcomes-the-iconic-hollywood-superstar-kate-hudson-as-its-new-global-brand-ambassador-301918826.html

SOURCE Alma

