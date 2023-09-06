AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meazure Learning Strengthens Position as Global Leader of Assessment Solutions With Acquisition of Examity

PRNewswire September 6, 2023

The company seeks to set a new standard in delivering secure, flexible, and innovative testing solutions for higher education and professional testing. 

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Meazure Learning, a premier provider of full-service test development and delivery solutions for higher education and professional testing, announced today the acquisition of Examity, a leader in online proctoring for academic and credentialing programs. The acquisition allows Meazure Learning to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position as a leading provider of secure, user focused exam administration solutions.

Meazure Learning acquires Examity

Meazure Learning and Examity share a common commitment to creating the most innovative testing solutions and providing an exceptional client experience. The combination of the companies’ extensive expertise in the higher education and credentialing verticals paired with industry-leading secure proctoring technologies and global operational footprint gives Meazure Learning the opportunity to bring a new level of proctoring scale and flexibility to testing programs around the world. By combining these strengths, the company seeks to set a new standard in exam security and provide a better user experience for its clients and test takers. 

“I am thrilled at the opportunity Meazure Learning’s acquisition of Examity will bring to our clients and the broader industry,” said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. “Examity clients will now have access to leading test development and psychometric services, exam delivery solutions, and a global network of test centers in addition to the powerful combination of our proctoring technologies.”

“The acquisition of Examity goes beyond combining the resources of two companies,” said Tim McClinton, CEO of Meazure Learning. “Unifying our two companies can position us to set a new standard for security, scalability, and innovation in the testing industry. In addition to the business opportunities created through this transaction, Meazure Learning and Examity share an inherent culture of excellence that makes us a good fit to move forward together. Our teams have been, and will continue to be, maniacally focused on our clients, providing exceptional service and building long-term relationships founded on integrity and innovation.” 

About Meazure Learning   

Meazure Learning provides secure, reliable, and convenient test development, administration, and delivery solutions for academic and professional credentialing programs. The tech-enabled services company combines human expertise with end-to-end software solutions to provide its suite of services and achieve the optimal testing experience. With remote, test center, hybrid, and event-based delivery capabilities, it adapts to the unique needs of each exam program and test-taker. Meazure Learning empowers its clients, test-takers, and industry leaders through its mission to move people forward in their educational, professional, and personal lives. To learn more, visit Meazure Learning at meazurelearning.com

About Examity  

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding ten years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring and learning validation solution. For more information, visit examity.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200318/Meazure_Learning_Examity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/meazure-learning-strengthens-position-as-global-leader-of-assessment-solutions-with-acquisition-of-examity-301916450.html

SOURCE Meazure Learning

