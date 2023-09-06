AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LyondellBasell to Host MoReTec Technology Webinar on September 26, 2023

PRNewswire September 6, 2023

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) will host a MoReTec Technology Webinar on Tuesday, September 26 from 8 a.m – 9 a.m. CDT. Jim Seward, executive vice president and chief innovation officer and Yvonne van der Laan, executive vice president, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions will share the business drivers and technological background that led to the development of LyondellBasell’s proprietary advanced recycling technology, MoReTec. This differential technology for converting plastic waste into high-value polymer feedstock plays an important role in the company’s strategy to become a leader in circular and low carbon solutions.

This event will be webcast live from the LyondellBasell’s R&D Center in Ferrara, Italy, and will include a Q&A session. 

Webcast Details
The live webcast will be accessible on www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents at the time of the event. For those who are unable to watch the event live, a recording of the MoReTec Technology webinar will be available via the company’s website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event.

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the event. Afterwards, the slides will be available via the Investor Events page on the company website.

Related Disclosures
Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures will be available at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents.

About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world’s largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell

 

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

