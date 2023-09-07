AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The 2nd Global ADC and XDC Innovation Conference will be held in Wuxi in September

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2nd Global ADC and XDC Innovation Conference (Global XDC 2023) will be held in Wuxi, China on Sept 21st-22nd, 2023. The conference is supported by Wuxi High-tech Zone Administrative Committee, WuXi Biologics, Wuxi XDC, and BioValley. 

Under the theme of ‘New Paradigm of Innovative Drugs’, Global XDC 2023 focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacturing of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and all novel bioconjugates (XDCs). Common challenges for these unique therapeutic modalities will also be addressed. We will welcome over 800 participants from academia, industry, and investment across the globe.

What are the highlights of this conference?

1. The first conference focusing on ADC and novel bioconjugates in China.

2. Dedicated communication platform for any type of bioconjugation and related intermediates.

3. Global network with the top-notch scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors.

4. Get-together of key players in ADC industry with over 80 oversea experts. 

With meticulous design, a wide range of hot topics such as advances in ADC R&D, new paradigms in XDC development, as well as CMC and commercialization of novel bioconjugates will be discussed. The event will explore the latest innovation trends, strengthen cooperation, and propel transform in global bioconjugate industry.

Welcome all ADC&XDC industry friends to participate in this conference. What’s more important is that you can communicate with experts from MSD，BI/NBE-Therapeutics, LegoChem Biosciences, Janssen, Ambrx Inc, SOTIO Biotech, Regeneron, EDDC (Experimental Drug Development Centre), Duality Bio, Lepu Biopharma, Coherent Biopharma, etc. face to face in China. 

Do not miss this event!

Please visit https://www.bagevent.com/event/8416406 to join the conference. 

Contact Us：[email protected] 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-2nd-global-adc-and-xdc-innovation-conference-will-be-held-in-wuxi-in-september-301920388.html

SOURCE BioValley

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.