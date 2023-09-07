The 2nd Global ADC and XDC Innovation Conference will be held in Wuxi in September

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2nd Global ADC and XDC Innovation Conference (Global XDC 2023) will be held in Wuxi, China on Sept 21st-22nd, 2023. The conference is supported by Wuxi High-tech Zone Administrative Committee, WuXi Biologics, Wuxi XDC, and BioValley.

Under the theme of ‘New Paradigm of Innovative Drugs’, Global XDC 2023 focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacturing of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and all novel bioconjugates (XDCs). Common challenges for these unique therapeutic modalities will also be addressed. We will welcome over 800 participants from academia, industry, and investment across the globe.

What are the highlights of this conference?

1. The first conference focusing on ADC and novel bioconjugates in China.

2. Dedicated communication platform for any type of bioconjugation and related intermediates.

3. Global network with the top-notch scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors.

4. Get-together of key players in ADC industry with over 80 oversea experts.

With meticulous design, a wide range of hot topics such as advances in ADC R&D, new paradigms in XDC development, as well as CMC and commercialization of novel bioconjugates will be discussed. The event will explore the latest innovation trends, strengthen cooperation, and propel transform in global bioconjugate industry.

Welcome all ADC&XDC industry friends to participate in this conference. What’s more important is that you can communicate with experts from MSD，BI/NBE-Therapeutics, LegoChem Biosciences, Janssen, Ambrx Inc, SOTIO Biotech, Regeneron, EDDC (Experimental Drug Development Centre), Duality Bio, Lepu Biopharma, Coherent Biopharma, etc. face to face in China.

Do not miss this event!

