Microsoft Awarded the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Boosting Workforce Collaboration and Productivity with Its Highly Innovative Communication Platform

Microsoft stands out in the market with its AI-powered collaboration solution, Microsoft Teams, which accelerates workflows while saving costs and driving efficiency.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan continually monitors connected work trends and, based on its research, has recognized Microsoft with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. Microsoft is at the leading edge of innovation and has profoundly impacted the business communications and collaboration space. The company excels with its state-of-the-art communication platform and in-depth understanding of customers’ evolving needs.

Microsoft is actively leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology to enable efficiency, automate workflows, and optimize user and customer experiences (UX and CX) with best-in-class collaboration solutions. The company’s ability to innovate at fast pace has placed it at the top of the industry. By embracing mobility and AI faster than most cloud communications providers, the company has further differentiated itself and improved customer value.

Microsoft is rapidly gaining market share owing to its strong industry expertise and best practices around solution design, partner ecosystem, portfolio evolution, speed of innovation, and go-to-market strategy.

“Over the years, Microsoft has repeatedly proved its ability to identify unaddressed market needs and envision future scenarios based on its firm grasp of economic, technological, and socio-demographic Mega Trends,” said Elka Popova, Vice President, Growth Opportunity Analytics ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

The company proved its visionary approach by designing Microsoft Teams, a groundbreaking business communication platform that offers a broad range of collaboration services, such as video meetings, group chat, screen sharing, and calling, among others. Teams is well known for its seamless integration with Microsoft’s broader portfolio of solutions, such as email, productivity, customer relationship management (CRM), social networking, and file collaboration that dramatically boost productivity. Moreover, Teams is a highly adaptable tool that constantly evolves with market demands and incorporates the latest technological advances.

To maximize the value it delivers, Microsoft recently launched Teams Premium which makes meeting, calling, webinar, and virtual appointment experiences more intelligent, personalized, and secure. Another recent innovation milestone is the launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot. Leveraging large language models, and data from Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft 365 Copilot powers next-level productivity for enterprise users and contact center agents.

“Microsoft stands out among communications and collaboration solution providers with its powerful vision and highly effective execution. The success of its Teams platform has been nothing short of astounding and can be attributed to the vendor’s keen understanding of rapidly evolving customer requirements, unsurpassed innovation velocity, creative solution packaging and pricing, extensive partner ecosystem, and formidable brand,” noted Popova. For its strong overall performance, Microsoft earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the connected work industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

