AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

ABI Research Introduces Research Spotlights, Delivering Deep Research, Data, Insights & Rankings on Key Technologies and Trends

PRNewswire September 7, 2023

New research offering enables companies to zero in on research that is critical to their success

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, announced the release of Research Spotlights, suites of research focused on key technologies and trends within the vast ABI Research Library.

ABI 2021 Logo

“ABI Research covers thousands of different transformative technologies across all our research services. We created Spotlights to allow customers the ability to dive deep into a specific technology or topic,” Ed Rerisi, Chief Operating Officer at ABI Research explains. “With Spotlights, you can delve into the reports, data, insights, and competitive rankings that are critical to your business.”

Each Research Spotlight includes:

  • All recently published research focused on a specific topic.
  • Access to any updates to the research published within six months of purchase.
  • Direct access to an expert on the given topic through 60 minutes of Analyst Inquiry.

Stuart Carlaw, ABI Research Chief Research Officer states, “At this time of market uncertainty, technology represents one of the few levers that can be pulled to ensure an organization’s fortunes are secured.  It can also be a massive risk.  ABI Research Spotlights provide deep dives on some of the most significant technology trends affecting global markets. Spotlights are a tool for organizations to ensure their decision making is de-risked by being grounded on an informed evidence-based foundation.”

The complete – and growing – library of over 50 ABI Research Spotlights is available at www.abiresearch.com/spotlights. Some of the topics covered within Research Spotlights include:  

• 5G-Advanced 

• Hardware Security Modules

• Asset Tracking in IoT 

• Industrial Automation Hardware

• Cellular Network Spectrum 

• RTLS Infrastructure

• Edge AI 

• Software-Defined Vehicles

• Energy Purchasing Strategies 

• Vehicle Charging Technologies

• Fixed Wireless Access 

• Warehousing Automation

• Generative AI

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
[email protected]   

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/abi-research-introduces-research-spotlights-delivering-deep-research-data-insights–rankings-on-key-technologies-and-trends-301920241.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.